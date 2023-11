The 2023 Holiday Hustle 5K will kick off at 11 a.m. on Sunday, Nov. 26 from Babe’s Tap, 755. S Broadway St. in Coal City.

This year’s proceeds will be donated to the Coal City Junior Women’s Club.

Those interested can sign up at https://runsignup.com/Race/IL/CoalCity/HolidayHustle5kRunWalk.