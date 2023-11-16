Morris Home for the Holidays enters its 30th year

The time-honored tradition of a tree lighting, carriage rides, a parade - and, of course, a visit from Santa - is fast approaching in Morris. This year, a notable milestone is a part of the festivities.

Since its inception, Morris Home for the Holidays has been a three-day extravaganza designed to kick off the season and capture the magic of Christmas in a way that only the city and its dedicated shopkeepers and organizers can provide.

Home for the Holidays - held from Friday, Nov. 24 to Sunday, Nov. 26 - is entering its 30th year in Morris this season.

Shoppers walk down Washington Street during Morris Home for the Holidays. (SARAH PETERSON)

“What I really love about this is it’s withstood the test of time,” Julie Wilkinson, business development director with the City of Morris, said. “Here we are, 30 years later, and it’s still vibrant and growing. There’s a lot of history here, but it still feels really relevant and fresh.”

Many of the crowd pleasers of the past are a part of this year’s itinerary, though organizers are introducing several new twists.

“On Friday night, we’re going to have what’s shaping up to be a pretty large lighted holiday parade,” Wilkinson said. “We’ve got close to 40 entries. There are some pretty neat admissions.”

The parade, which begins at 5:30 p.m., is in its 18th year and serves as an opportunity for Santa and Mrs. Claus to arrive in the city, alongside the assorted floats and displays. It will take place along East Washington and Liberty streets, from the courthouse to Chaplin Park.

This year, organizers also are expanding one of the most popular event features: the free enchanted horse drawn carriage rides, which also run along East Washington and Liberty streets. In addition to the traditional rides on Friday afternoon and evening, from 3 to 7 p.m., the activity is being added to the Saturday schedule, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

“We think that’s going to be another draw to bring people to downtown Morris,” Wilkinson said.

Several new destinations also are on the docket for this year’s house walk, including Green Acres and Morris City Hall. Tickets for the event are $20, and proceeds benefit charity.

Santa and Mrs. Claus smile for the camera with three children. (SARAH PETERSON)

Speaking on Green Acres, Wilkinson said, “They’ll be open for the first time in the winter to offer some really unique things for people like vignettes, a hot cocoa bar and some really unique photo opportunities in a neat farm setting.”

Wilkinson, who began overseeing Home for the Holidays last year after the city took the reins of the event, said its longevity is an extension of the community spirit embedded within Morris throughout the year.

“The partnership with our local public works is incredibly valuable. They do a lot behind the scenes. They go out of the way to avoid the spotlight, but they make it look like Christmas down here,” Wilkinson said. “Our downtown retail stores also are the spirit behind this event, and they’ve been incredible partners in making this happen.”

For full details of this year’s Home for the Holidays event, visit morrisil.org/home-for-the-holidays/ or go to the social media page at facebook.com/homefortheholidaysmorrisil.