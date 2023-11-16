November 16, 2023
Grundy County Coroner investigating Wednesday crash that killed Minooka man

By Michael Urbanec
Grundy County Coroner John Callahan and the Grundy County Sheriff’s office are investigating a Wednesday evening crash at the intersection of Sherill and Grove Roads that claimed the life of a Minooka man, 63-year-old Kenneth A. Bolte.

According to Callahan’s preliminary investigation, a semi tractor-trailer heading south on Grove Road missed a stop sign and entered the intersection at the same time as Bolte’s pickup truck. Bolte did not have a stop sign.

Bolte was pronounced dead at 7:35 p.m.

The crash remains under investigation by the coroner’s office and the Grundy County Sheriff’s Office. Minooka Fire and EMS assisted at the scene.

