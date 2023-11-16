Grundy County amends code, requires special for intermodal freight projects

Any prospective intermodal freight projects in unincorporated Grundy County will now have to go through the Grundy County Board, and a public commenting period, before being approved for its industrial zoning permit.

The Grundy County Board approved this measure Wednesday night, adapting language similar to a measure used by Will County.

“There’s been an increasing rate of intermodals being constructed and certainly in Grundy County, we will see those on the upswing,” said Land Use Director Heidi Miller. “We wanted to make sure that our current code actually covers these types of uses. Right now, we just have cargo container storage.”

Miller said transportation planning, protection for visual and audio issues for nearby residential areas and environmental studies are requirements under the new ordinance.

“It’s just a text amendment, not for a specific user right now,” Miller said. “It’s just when we have somebody that wants to petition and have a freight distribution or intermodal in unincorporated Grundy County, we have the language that’s ready to be able to evaluate them better.”

County Board Chairman Chris Balkema used Elwood further east near Joliet as an example of an intermodal project that has created risk the county would prefer to avoid.

“We do want to develop but it’s got to be developed in a format we can manage, otherwise our residents suddenly have to deal with thousands of trucks,” Balkema said. “That’s just one attribute, is traffic. There’s a whole lot of other issues.”

Miller said it’s also important to hear the voice of the public as they come in, as many think of things that aren’t always included in the vetting process. She also said there will be more rules the developer has to adhere to than just what’s listed in the ordinance, as there could be other conditions that have to be approved by the board.

The measure passed unanimously.