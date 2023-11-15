Morris Herald-News partners with the United Way of Grundy County for Morris Herald Angels

Morris Herald-News is partnering with the United Way of Grundy County, an organization that’s made a difference in thousands of lives for Grundy County residents.

The United Way of Grundy County provided more than 35,000 units of service to those in need in 2022, raising funds to support local programs that address the community’s most critical needs for health, education and financial stability.

Funds donated to the United Way of Grundy County are focused in five areas: Fulfilling urgent and basic human needs, promoting health and wellness, improving financial stability, increasing independence and self-sufficiency, and helping youth succeed.

“We support vital programs and services in Grundy County that create positive, sustainable change,” Executive Director Karen Nall said. “Transparency, accountability, and responsibility are key elements that makes our United Way a great choice when looking to donate to worthy causes resulting in the greatest impact in the community.”

Nall said the opportunities to make a difference in someone’s life are endless, and the United Way of Grundy County supports more than 50 vital programs and services in the community. These programs include assistance from birth to death, and include basic human needs, education, health, crisis intervention, domestic violence, mental health, homelessness, transportation and disaster relief for youth, families, low-income individuals, persons with disabilities, seniors and veterans.

Every dollar makes a difference and can provide respite to relieve a family caregiver, delivery of hot, nutritious meals for a home-bound senior, or therapy for a child with Down’s syndrome, sack lunches for the homeless, shelter for domestic violence victims, or utility assistance for low-income families. Funding also provides activities for a STEM program, medications for low-income people, transportation for health-related appointments, treatment for those with post-traumatic stress disorder, or food security for families in need.

“We are grateful to Morris Herald-News and Shaw Media for this opportunity to partner with them for the 2023 Morris Herald Angels Campaign,” Nall said. “Every dollar makes a difference and helps more than one non-profit agency, more than one program, and more than one person in Grundy County.”

United Way of Grundy County connects people with the resources they need, Nall said. It serves as a conduit between a resident looking for help and services available to meet those needs. It provides a 2-1-1 program for Grundy County, a free telephone number that’s available 24-hours a day, every day, that can share information and referral services to residents with a wide variety of human services.

The United Way of Grundy County already provides many services to Grundy County residents, and the 2023 Morris Herald Angels Campaign will help make a difference, and allow it to provide even greater service in the future.