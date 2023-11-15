Grundy County Land Use Department gently used toy drive begins Nov. 17

The Grundy County Land Use Department is seeking donations of gently used children’s toys, games, DVDs, books and plush animals for its gently used toy drive, which will run from Nov. 17 to Dec. 8.
Donations can be dropped off at the following locations:
- Morris Library: 604 Liberty Street, Morris
- Three Rivers Channahon Library: 25207 W. Channahon Drive, Channahon
- Three Rivers Minooka Library: 109 W. Wabena Street, Minooka
- Coal City Library: 85 N. Garfield Street, Coal City
- Fossil Ridge Library: 386 W. Kennedy Road, Braidwood
- Grundy County Administration: 1320 Union Street, Morris
All toys will be given to needy children through the Rotary Club in time for the holidays.