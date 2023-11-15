November 15, 2023
Shaw Local
NewsSubscribePrep SportseNewspaperObituariesEvent CalendarStarved Rock CountryThe First Hundred MilesGames and Puzzles

Grundy County Land Use Department gently used toy drive begins Nov. 17

By Shaw Local News Network
The Grundy County Land Use Department is seeking donations of gently used children’s toys, games, DVDs, books and plush animals for its gently used toy drive, which will run from Nov. 17 to Dec. 8, 2023

The Grundy County Land Use Department is seeking donations of gently used children’s toys, games, DVDs, books and plush animals for its gently used toy drive, which will run from Nov. 17 to Dec. 8, 2023 (Graphic provided by Grundy County Land Use Department)

The Grundy County Land Use Department is seeking donations of gently used children’s toys, games, DVDs, books and plush animals for its gently used toy drive, which will run from Nov. 17 to Dec. 8.

Donations can be dropped off at the following locations:

  • Morris Library: 604 Liberty Street, Morris
  • Three Rivers Channahon Library: 25207 W. Channahon Drive, Channahon
  • Three Rivers Minooka Library: 109 W. Wabena Street, Minooka
  • Coal City Library: 85 N. Garfield Street, Coal City
  • Fossil Ridge Library: 386 W. Kennedy Road, Braidwood
  • Grundy County Administration: 1320 Union Street, Morris

All toys will be given to needy children through the Rotary Club in time for the holidays.

Morris
Shaw Local News Network

Shaw Local News Network

Shaw Local News Network provides local news throughout northern Illinois