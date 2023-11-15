46 veterans honored in Quilts of Valor ceremony

Pieces From the Heart Quilt Guild held its third Quilts of Valor ceremony on Veterans Day on Saturday at Saratoga School District 60C, Morris.

It honored 46 veterans for their service. Forty-two were present to be awarded their quilt, joined by their families and loved ones.

The ceremony began with a prayer from Pastor Erik Swanson; Max Valdez of Operation Firm Handshake led the Pledge of Allegiance. A beautiful rendition of the National Anthem was sung by Richard Stiltz, a Quilt of Valor recipient.

The Quilts of Valor organization presented more than 362,000 quilts to veterans of the U.S. military this year. The Quilts of Valor Foundation mission statement is “to cover service members and veterans touched by war with comforting and healing Quilts of Valor.”

Clara Bal introduced each quilter; their quilt was displayed with the help of Nisse Hoge. The recipient’s name was announced and the quilter wrapped the quilt around the veteran. Recognized at the ceremony was a Purple Heart recipient, six Bronze Star recipients, sharp shooters, medics, submariners and paratroopers. The recipients have served in the Army, Navy, Air Force, Marines and Army Reserve.