Morris veterans reflect on what it means to serve on Veterans Day

Veterans Day brought much to reflect upon Saturday morning as local veterans organizations and their members’ families gathered on the Grundy County Courthouse lawn, and not all of it had to do with their times in the service.

Much of what was reflected on was the life they led after their service and what they could do for their fellow veterans to provide support.

Gerald Zeborowski, commander of John Martin Steele VFW Post, shared what came of an event earlier this year when local organizations met with three local high school students for a signing day similar to those that schools hold for athletes going to college with the intent of sharing insight on what military life would be like.

“Someone will tell you when you’re gonna get up in the morning,” Zeborowski said. “They’re gonna tell you what to wear. They’ll teach you how to make your bed. They’re going to tell you what to eat. And the thing you have to be at a certain place at a certain time and if you’re on time, you’re late.”

Zeborowski said life calms down after basic training and new enlistments will spend time learning the military way.

“We instilled in them that the military is not your enemy,” Zeborowski said. “It’s your friend. They will take you around the world, if that’s your desire. You’ll visit new places and make new friends, but the time is gonna come and you’ll have to make the decision if you want to reenlist.”

Morris American Legion Commander Ken Buck led the ceremony, introducing speakers like Disabled American Veterans Chief Shabbona Chapter 86 Commander Maria Acevedo, who reminded those attending that Veterans Day is both a celebration and a day of solemnity, observed initially to mark the anniversary of World War I.

“Veterans Day is a time when we remind our fellow Americans to stop and say ‘thank you’ to those who served,” Acevedo said. “Those simple words are important, but they are just the beginning. I encourage you, whether civilian or veteran, to dig deeper, ask questions, listen, and take an interest in the experiences and sacrifices of those who allow us to live out our own stories in a country that is safe, secure and free.”

Organizations represented also included The Forty & Eight Local 1195, Daughters of the American Revolution, American Legion Auxiliary, VFW Auxiliary, and the Gold Star Mothers and Families.

As part of the ceremony, Morris Cruise Night representatives presented Buck and the Grundy County Veterans Assistance Commission with a check for $2,500, which will go toward purchasing gift cards to help veterans.