Morris Cruise Night splits $5,000 between Grundy Community Lending Closet, Grundy County Veterans Assistance

The Morris Cruise Night Committee presented Ken Buck, Grundy County Veterans Assistance Commission with a check for $2,500 on Saturday that will go toward purchasing gift cards to aid veterans. The committee also donated $2,500 to the Grundy Community Lending Closet.

The Nov. 3 Morris Cruise Night, titled Thanks-Giving Back, was the final cruise night of the year for 2023.