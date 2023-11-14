November 14, 2023
Morris Cruise Night splits $5,000 between Grundy Community Lending Closet, Grundy County Veterans Assistance

Representatives from Morris Cruise Night present Grundy County Veterans Assistance Commission Superintendent Ken Buck with a $2,500 check to purchase gift cards that will help veterans.

The funds raised from Morris Cruise Night in early November was donated to the Grundy Community Lending Closet and the Grundy County Veterans Assistance Commission.

The Morris Cruise Night Committee presented Ken Buck, Grundy County Veterans Assistance Commission with a check for $2,500 on Saturday that will go toward purchasing gift cards to aid veterans. The committee also donated $2,500 to the Grundy Community Lending Closet.

The Nov. 3 Morris Cruise Night, titled Thanks-Giving Back, was the final cruise night of the year for 2023.

