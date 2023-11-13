Prairie Singers celebrate 35th Christmas Concert series comes to Dwight, Seneca, Morris and Ottawa

The Prairie Singers will celebrate its 35th Christmas Concert series at four different locations starting at 6:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 28 at the Prairie Creek Public Library, 501 Carriage House Lane in Dwight.

Space at this concert is limited, so call the library ahead of time at 815-584-3051 to make a reservation. The singers will then perform at 2 p.m. on Sunday, Dec. 3 at St. Patrick’s Catholic Church, 176 W. Union St. in Seneca, 7 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 9 at Morris Presbyterian Church, 200 E. Jackson St. in Morris, and then at 2 p.m. on Sunday, Dec. 10 at Epworth Methodist Church, 627 Gentleman Road in Ottawa.

All church concerts are open to the public and there will be a free-will offering.

The Prairie Singers are a chamber of ensemble vocalists from La Salle, Grundy and Livingston County. For more information, contact Director George McComb at 815-287-9806.