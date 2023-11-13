November 13, 2023
Prairie Singers celebrate 35th Christmas Concert series comes to Dwight, Seneca, Morris and Ottawa

By Shaw Local News Network
The Prairie Singers will present their 36th annual concert series this September.

The Prairie Singers will present their 35th annual Christmas Concert series in late November and December. (Photo provided by George McComb)

The Prairie Singers will celebrate its 35th Christmas Concert series at four different locations starting at 6:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 28 at the Prairie Creek Public Library, 501 Carriage House Lane in Dwight.

Space at this concert is limited, so call the library ahead of time at 815-584-3051 to make a reservation. The singers will then perform at 2 p.m. on Sunday, Dec. 3 at St. Patrick’s Catholic Church, 176 W. Union St. in Seneca, 7 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 9 at Morris Presbyterian Church, 200 E. Jackson St. in Morris, and then at 2 p.m. on Sunday, Dec. 10 at Epworth Methodist Church, 627 Gentleman Road in Ottawa.

All church concerts are open to the public and there will be a free-will offering.

The Prairie Singers are a chamber of ensemble vocalists from La Salle, Grundy and Livingston County. For more information, contact Director George McComb at 815-287-9806.

