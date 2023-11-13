Community Pulse: GEDC wraps up an important year

The end of the year is fast approaching and the Grundy Economic Development Council (GEDC) is wrapping up one of its most active and successful years in its 30 year history. The GEDC and its partners helped secure $1 million in grant dollars, cut ribbons on state-of-the-art facilities, provided 37 paid internships for local students, and much more.

Celebrating New Businesses

New investment and job creation increased this year with the culmination of some important, multi-year development projects. In the spring, officials from P&G were on hand to cut the ribbon on the high tech and highly automated 1.3 million square foot logistics facility on N. Route 47. Recently, corporate and community leaders celebrated a dedication ceremony for the CPV Three Rivers Energy Center. This $1.3 billion facility employed thousands of skilled trades over a 30 month period. Now operational, the plant will generate 1250 MW of power, enough to power more than a million homes. At the beginning of the development cycle, construction began on a new rail served GE Appliance logistics facility.

Planning for a Successful Future

GEDC and its partners were successful in receiving $1 million in grant funding to build economic resiliency and create a comprehensive transportation plan. The economic resiliency initiative is a partnership with the Grundy County Chamber to evaluate the local economy and to construct a strategy to grow and make the local economy more diverse and resilient. Phase one has already begun with an in depth analysis of Grundy’s important data points including growth industries, household income, median wages and much more that can be found at www.reslientgrundy.com. Grundy County and seven of its communities are also planning for the transportation future of our region. The goal of the GrundyMoves transportation grant is to move residents, employees, and commerce safely and efficiently through the county. A public forum will be held in December and the study is anticipated to be completed in the spring, 2024. For more information go to www.grundymoves.com.

Student Success is Grundy County’s Success

GEDC and its partner, Grundy Area Vocational Center, recently completed its 11th year of the Grundy Summer Internship Program which provided paid internship positions to local students. The program, which began with the support of Senator Rezin, has grown over the years. This summer there were 37 students interning at 15 local companies. The students experience different careers, obtain on the job

training, and receive that important summer wage. The companies are investing in their future workforce and hopefully making a match for a future employee. The partnership between the schools and the business community make this program a huge success and an example for the entire state.

Marketing Grundy County

It’s no secret, Grundy County is a great place to do business. This year, sites in our communities received that important state/national recognition. CSX railroad recently awarded Morris’ Clarius Park with a Silver Select Site designation. Out of 60 sites, the local site ranked 3rd, among the entire CSX network which spans the eastern US. Intersect Illinois, the state economic development marketing organization, including multiple Grundy sites in its mega site and select site programs. ComEd and UP rail have also recognized properties in our local communities. Building this important network with state and national economic development partners, greatly enhances Grundy’s chance of attracting jobs and investment to our communities. GEDC was happy to share all this good news to a full house crowd of Chicagoland brokers and developers at its annual development breakfast in Oakbrook.

Moving Forward

As GEDC’s 30th anniversary year comes to a close, the future looks bright for Grundy County and its economic development organization. Prospect activity has increased 115%. Of those prospects, a few themes are emerging that are different from previous years. The electric power requirements are larger than ever and Grundy’s extensive power assets and transmission lines provide a competitive advantage. Re-shoring and near shoring of manufacturing facilities is also having an impact on GEDC’s deal flow. Advanced manufacturing, EV related business, circular economy, Constellation’s hydrogen project and other industries are emerging as the world moves to a more sustainable future.