State Sen. Rezin provides update on nuclear legislation

State Sen. Sue Rezin (R-Morris) provided an update on her legislation that would end the state’s moratorium on building new nuclear reactors on Tuesday, saying that they are in the process of finalizing the language and it should be voted on in the senate next week.

Rezin said negotiations are ongoing with the Senate President, his team and stakeholders. They are in the process of finalizing the legislation’s language and she expects it will be voted on next week.

This legislation is similar to Senate Bill 2591, which she filed last months. The new bill should address Governor JB Pritzker’s concerns by including specific and intentional definitions of what constitutes new nuclear in Illinois, and it will include state-level oversight in addition to federal oversight.

“Nuclear energy runs 24/7, 365 days a year, rain or shine,” Rezin said. “Nuclear is the clean and affordable energy that is necessary to help power Illinois and America’s future. The federal regulatory permitting process takes six to eight years, so we must act quickly to ensure that our state has the opportunity to take advantage of the amazing advancements in new nuclear technology that have occurred over the past couple of decades. The longer we wait to end this moratorium, Illinois falls further behind the rest of the nation.”

Rezin represents Bureau, DeKalb, Grundy, La Salle, Kendall and Will Counties.