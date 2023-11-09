Morris hosting meeting on sewer, watermain work

Long-term control plan work is about to begin in Morris, and the City of Morris is hosting a public meeting to discuss the project and answer any questions.

The City of Morris sent a letter Wednesday notifying the public of a meeting at 4 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 15 at City Hall.

D Construction is installing a new sanitary sewer and watermain along Buchanan Street from Liberty Street to the east, along Kiersted Street from Buchanan Street to Lincoln Street, Lincoln Street from Kiersted Street to Butler Street, and Butler Street from Lincoln Street to McKinley Street. A watermain will be installed along McKinley Street, Robinson Drive and Meadors Circle.

Anyone with any questions or concerns can call 815-942-1402 or email morris@chamlin.com.