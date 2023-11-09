November 09, 2023
Shaw Local
Morris hosting meeting on sewer, watermain work

By Shaw Local News Network
The map of where construction on the sanitary sewer and watermain will be.

The map of where construction on the sanitary sewer and watermain will be. (Photo provided by City of Morris)

Long-term control plan work is about to begin in Morris, and the City of Morris is hosting a public meeting to discuss the project and answer any questions.

The City of Morris sent a letter Wednesday notifying the public of a meeting at 4 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 15 at City Hall.

D Construction is installing a new sanitary sewer and watermain along Buchanan Street from Liberty Street to the east, along Kiersted Street from Buchanan Street to Lincoln Street, Lincoln Street from Kiersted Street to Butler Street, and Butler Street from Lincoln Street to McKinley Street. A watermain will be installed along McKinley Street, Robinson Drive and Meadors Circle.

Anyone with any questions or concerns can call 815-942-1402 or email morris@chamlin.com.

Morris
