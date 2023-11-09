Festival of Trees returns for 2023

The Grundy County Historical Society sponsored Festival of Trees is returning for 2023 with something for everyone, with the museum at 510 W. Illinois Ave. in Morris being full of Christmas trees, centerpieces, wreaths and decorations.

Those interested in purchasing these items can do so through an auction run by Olson Auctioneers, which runs online from Thursday, Nov. 16 through Saturday, Nov. 25. To bid on these items, visit bidluckyauctions.com.

The museum will also be home to raffle prizes, with four major prizes and an array of others. The four raffle prizes this year are a holiday table setting for eight, with everything from table linens to flatware, glassware, centerpiece and more, decorated by Jan Hibler with china donated by Dorothy Cunnea, a 55′ Samsung Smart TV donated by Century 21 Coleman-Hornsby, Barbie Special Edition Dream House donated by the Grundy County Historical Society, a LEGO techic NASA Mars Rover and laser tag sensors donated by JoEllyn Johnson of Century 21 Coleman-Hornsby. Tickets for these items are $5 each, or five tickets for $20.

In addition, other pirzes are available like a sleigh decked out for christmas, a gift basket full of items for a Christmas morning breakfast, a snowman family, a holiday quilt, a Northwestern gumball machine and the “Morris: A Nostalgic Portrait” book by Ken Sereno and Debbie Steffes, just to name a few. These tickets are sold at $1 each, 6 for $5 or $20 for a 40 tickets.

“This year we have so many great items,” said Festival of Trees Chairman Sue Cunnea. “Every year we seem to top ourselves from the previous year! I don’t know how we do it, but this is our major fundraiser to benefit our museum, so we work extra hard to make it wonderful.”

New to this year is a “buy it now” section, which will feature decorations that can be purchased immediately for those in a hurry. Local businesses like Century 21 Coleman-Hornsby, Reeves-Baskerville Funeral Home, GiGi’s, The Thoughtful Spot, Apple Butter & Shugies, Cat & Hound, Oleanders, Floral Design & Gifts, Alpine Coffee Bar and Healing Spirit and more have donated items this year.