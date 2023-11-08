Morris purchases water treatment software for 10 years, $355,000

The Morris City Council made official a purchase of new software for its water treatment plant on Monday, spending around $355,000.

Mayor Chris Brown said this is a purchase the city has to make around once every ten years, and it came in under budget.

Alderman Julian Houston said he understands that people might see the number and be concerned by the expense.

“People need to understand that stuff that the wastewater treatment plant worries about, on a regular basis, you see and say that’s a lot of money,” Houston said. “But a lot of stuff went through it.”

The council also approved a $45,769 purchase for bar screen and press repairs at the water treatment plant.