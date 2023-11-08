Grundy County Sheriffs arrest two after pursuit

The Grundy County Sheriff’s Office announced Wednesday that license plate readers located a suspected vehicle wanted for questioning in several thefts and burglaries in surrounding counties.

Grundy County Proact located the vehicle at a gas station south of Interstate 80 and Route 47, where the occupants fled the scene. Proact, deputies and Morris Police officers pursued the vehicle, which ended east of Morris near Gun Club Road.

Sheriffs took both suspects into custody without further incident, and they also recovered a small pitbull from the vehicle. The pitbull was turned over to Grundy Animal Control without incident.

Both suspects are being held in the Grundy County jail pending charges stemming from the pursuit, and sheriffs are contacting other agencies wishing to speak to the suspects.