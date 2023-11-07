November 07, 2023
Shaw Local
Applications now open for Shop with a Local Hero event

By Shaw Local News Network
Grundy County Heroes and Helpers Inc. has announced applications are now open for its Shop with a Local Hero event on Dec. 9. Applications will be accepted at gchhinc.org until Nov. 15.

This one-day event is reserved for Grundy County children aged between four and 15 years old whose families have suffered some kind of hardship and are in need of assistance this holiday season.

Volunteers are also welcome for this event. Contact the organizers through the website or send an email to info@gchhinc.org if interested.

Morris
