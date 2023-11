Morris Moose Lodge 967 will hold the second annual Holiday Market Craft and Vendor Show from noon to 4 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 11 at 3835 N. Route 47 in Morris.

Vendors may register for the event by stopping at the lodge after 4 p.m. in the days leading up to the event. The cost to register is $15 per eight-foot table.

Smashburgers and fries will be available for purchase during the event.