Rep. LaHood working with local officials, health care providers amid rural healthcare issues

U.S. Rep. Darin LaHood, R-Dunlap, said on Monday he’s working with health care providers such as OSF to ensure there’s no lapse in services in communities, such as Peru and Spring Valley, which recently lost their hospital.

“People are still shocked and upset about the things that happened there,” LaHood said. “We’ve worked with OSF and our other health care providers in the region to make sure there’s no lapse or deficiencies because of it.”

With the closure of St. Margaret’s in Spring Valley and Peru, western La Salle and eastern Bureau counties is without an emergency room. The closest emergency rooms are in Ottawa, Mendota and Princeton.

OSF, however, is in the process of buying Peru’s hospital. The Illinois Health Facilities and Services Review Board will review the request next hearing Thursday, July 27, at the Bolingbrook Golf Club in Bolingbrook. OSF has said its goal is to reopen Peru’s hospital by Thanksgiving.

LaHood’s district does not include Peru and Spring Valley, but it contains portions of La Salle, Bureau and Putnam counties.

LaHood said there’s still a conversation to be had about what the federal government’s role is in that, and his office is looking at it in terms of what needs more resources, funding and legislation.

Until then, he said he’s continuing to listen to local officials and people in health care about what his office can do to provide assistance.