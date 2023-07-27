July 27, 2023
Rep. LaHood working with local officials, health care providers amid rural healthcare issues

LaHood says he’s evaluating federal government’s role

By Michael Urbanec
A pair of Peru ambulances drop patients off at the Emergency room entrance at OSF Saint Elizabeth Hospital on Tuesday, June 20, 2023 in Ottawa.

A pair of Peru ambulances drop off patients at the emergency room entrance on Tuesday, June 20, 2023, at OSF St. Elizabeth Medical Center in Ottawa. With the closure of St. Margaret's in Peru and Spring Valley, Ottawa is one of the closest emergency rooms to the La Salle-Peru region. (Scott Anderson)

U.S. Rep. Darin LaHood, R-Dunlap, said on Monday he’s working with health care providers such as OSF to ensure there’s no lapse in services in communities, such as Peru and Spring Valley, which recently lost their hospital.

“People are still shocked and upset about the things that happened there,” LaHood said. “We’ve worked with OSF and our other health care providers in the region to make sure there’s no lapse or deficiencies because of it.”

With the closure of St. Margaret’s in Spring Valley and Peru, western La Salle and eastern Bureau counties is without an emergency room. The closest emergency rooms are in Ottawa, Mendota and Princeton.

OSF, however, is in the process of buying Peru’s hospital. The Illinois Health Facilities and Services Review Board will review the request next hearing Thursday, July 27, at the Bolingbrook Golf Club in Bolingbrook. OSF has said its goal is to reopen Peru’s hospital by Thanksgiving.

LaHood’s district does not include Peru and Spring Valley, but it contains portions of La Salle, Bureau and Putnam counties.

LaHood said there’s still a conversation to be had about what the federal government’s role is in that, and his office is looking at it in terms of what needs more resources, funding and legislation.

Until then, he said he’s continuing to listen to local officials and people in health care about what his office can do to provide assistance.

Michael Urbanec

