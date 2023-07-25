July 25, 2023
Shaw Local
Cat went missing after vehicle fire east of Seneca on Interstate 80

Cat has a lion cut, possibly wearing a pink harness

By Derek Barichello
Grundy County Animal Control is seeking help in finding a cat that went missing Sunday morning following a vehicle fire on Interstate 80, just east of Seneca.

Bear was in a vehicle involved in a crash at mile marker 109 on Interstate 80. The car was fully engulfed in flames but the owner is certain Bear made it out of the car before the fire. Bear has a lion cut, that is grown out a little more now. He is possibly wearing a pink harness.

If you have seen Bear please call Grundy County Animal Control at 815-942-9214.

