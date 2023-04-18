Morris High School Board mulling over renovations, new construction to update school

Morris Community High School is in the early stages of what could either be improvements to the current school or a new building entirely.

Superintendent Craig Ortiz shared the results of an eye-opening tour he led of the school with school board members during a meeting Monday evening. While there aren’t any proposals to be made yet, there are options on the table.

“At the end of the tour, some people looked at me and said, ‘I don’t know? How could we just renovate? We need everything new,’” Ortiz said. “So they’re kind of divided on that, and there are a couple other undecideds.”

Morris Community High School currently occupies a building that was built in 1949 and added onto in 1960.

Ortiz said he and other members of the staff met up with architects and came up with another possible scenario that has not yet been brought to the committee.

“That scenario would be to put a new building where this building [the district office], the tennis courts, the tech building and two fields, baseball and softball are,” Ortiz said. “Then we can make decisions about this building in terms of parking and the athletic complex.”

Ortiz said this option allows the preservation of instruction while the district makes a decision. If the district opts for a renovation, he said it could be looking at 20 years worth of renovations otherwise and he has yet to see a price on what a new building could cost.

“I’m actually hoping it comes in cheaper,” Ortiz said. “I think it would just because a renovation is much more expensive on-site versus a new building and demolition is costly too, but I’m eager to see the price.”

Ortiz said more will be known once he collects more feedback from the building committee.