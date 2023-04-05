Close race for Morris High School as clerk awaits results from 590 ballots

MORRIS – The Morris High School Board of Education was heavily contested in Tuesday’s election, with six candidates vying for three seats on the board, but the final results could take two weeks to come in.

According to unofficial vote totals late Wednesday, newcomers Jeff Wynn and Judy Miller were in a tight race to finish among the top three candidates along with incumbent Lynn Vermillion. Wynn had 752 votes, the retired English teacher Miller had 922 and Vermillion had 1,048, according to unofficial vote tallies.

Current Board President Scot Hastings was close behind Wynn with 742 votes and retired Morris football coach Dan Darlington had 669 votes, the unofficial totals showed. Current board member Suzy Brown did not seek reelection.

Of the 3,200 mail-in-votes requested, Grundy County still had 1,486 outstanding ballots as of Tuesday, Grundy County Clerk Kay Olson said.

Voters had until Tuesday, April 4 to mail in their ballots and the clerk’s office may receive them for up to two weeks after the election, which would be April 18.

Olson said 590 of the outstanding ballots were in Morris High School precincts. The mail-in ballots will be counted on April 19 and will be posted online around noon that day, she said.

MORRIS DISTRICT 54

On Tuesday, unofficial vote totals showed Whitney Valdivia collected 760 votes, Sarah Bogard had 667 votes, and Amanda Hiller tallied 629 votes in their bid for a 4-year-term on the Morris District 54 Board of Education. The three candidates were seeking one of four open seats and no candidate ran for a 2-year term.

SARATOGA

Newcomers Philip Wilkinson and Ramon Diaz had 384 votes and 298 votes respectively, according to unofficial results, while Saratoga School Board incumbents Brittany Brandt-Ely had 364 votes and Mallory Conde had 264 votes, according to the unofficial results.

NETTLE CREEK

Incumbents Kathleen C. Feldman and Kady Patterson had 131 votes and 110 votes respectively, while Ryan Cryder had 128 votes and Rich Stott tallied 122 votes in their bids for the Nettle Creek School Board, according to unofficial results. Newcomer Brett Ryan received 99 votes.

MAZON-VERONA-KINSMAN

Incumbent David Siedentop had 165 votes while newcomers Christopher Harford had 173 votes and David Hammen collected 124 votes in their bids for the three open seats on the MVK School Boards, according to unofficial results.

Newcomers Jenae Wise ended with 85 votes and Cindy Limbach scored 117 votes.

COAL CITY SCHOOLS

Quintin Harmon had 709 votes, Kenneth P. Miller received 911 votes, Daniel P. Engelhardt got 701 votes and Cynthia Klein collected 777 votes in their race for the Coal City School Board, according to unofficial results.

MINOOKA SCHOOLS

With three seats open on the Minooka Consolidated School District 201 Board, Katherine Tonelli took in 1,370 votes, Jennifer Monson scored 1,311 votes, and Thomas J. McGowan had 1,252 votes, according to unofficial election results.

Incumbents Vinita Voss and Emily Conquest, with 917 and 1,235 votes respectively, while newcomer Brian Pohlman received 1,209 votes.

Meanwhile, in the Minooka Community High School Board races, incumbent Laura Prosise Hrechko had 2,079 votes for her to keep her seat. Newcomers Michael Hoyt had 2,179 votes and Timothy Juskiewicz had 1,888 votes in their bids for three four-year-terms, according to unofficial election results.

Incumbent Deirdra Crye was trailing with 1,225 votes, while newcomers Laura Undesser received 1,412 votes and Zachary Vogt received 1,861 votes.

Incumbent Terrance Spivey had 2,184 votes in his challenge against incumbent William Holmes, who had 1,602 votes, in their bid for one open seat for a two-year term for Minooka Community High School Board.