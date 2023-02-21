February 21, 2023
Morris Hospital to host stroke support group March 14

Group is for individuals who have a history of stroke, caregivers, spouses and loved ones

Morris Hospital is hosting its Stroke Support Group from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, March 14, at the Diagnostic and Rehabilitative Center of Morris Hospital, 100 Gore Rd., Suite H, Morris. (Photo provided)

Morris Hospital is hosting its Stroke Support Group from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, March 14, at the Diagnostic and Rehabilitative Center of Morris Hospital, 100 Gore Rd., Suite H, Morris.

The support group facilitator is a speech pathologist from Morris Hospital.

The Stroke Support Group is for individuals who have a history of stroke or any neurologic event, as well as their caregivers, spouses and loved ones. The focus is to support, educate, and bring people together who are facing similar issues. The session typically includes a guest speaker who provides education and is available to answer questions.

Those planning to attend are asked to register online at www.morrishospital.org/events, or call Morris Hospital’s Speech Therapy Department at 815-705-7440.

