Looking Back for Oct. 25, 2023

1923 – 100 Years Ago

Work on a big special anniversary edition of The Chronicle for next January is progressing nicely and a lot of work has already been done upon it. As the job unfolds, however, the work on it begins to look bigger and bigger and we would suggest that patrons give every help in having photographs taken and data ready to give when seen about it. Others who have not yet been seen and who want writeups in the big paper would do well to call up 253 and indicate their desires without waiting to be hunted up as it is going to be a whale of a job to see everybody and only a few weeks remain for the task.

By tomorrow night, at the latest, according to Mayor J. J. Kingsley, all of the season’s paving work in this city will be competed and when the curing process is concluded on a couple of streets the city will be assured of good road conditions inside its limits all winter. The workmen are “humping themselves” on South Eleventh street in an earnest endeavor to get the work out of the way while the weather is good and indications are that the job will be satisfactorily concluded by the coming of evening on Friday.

It is announced today that Olle I. Skratthult and his all-star company of 12 people will appear at the Finnish Temperance Hall, 1021 State Street, Monday evening, November 5, at eight o’clock. The comedy, Gustav Av Geijerstam’s “Lars Anders, Jan Anders and Their Children,” is one of the most popular Swedish comedies ever written.

According to word received by Chief of Police Scott shortly after noon today bank robbers held up a bank at Ohio, Ill., a small town near Mendota, secured $1,500 in cash and were reported to be coming this way. The men were traveling in a Jewett coupe and one was badly pockmarked, making his identity easy. The machine as trailed to West Brooklyn, through to Paw Paw and believed coming this way. Both men were apparently of about the same age.

Complaint is made at the police station that people living in the addition are burning leaves on the new asphalt pavement there, which is a practice that should cease. Heat will eventually ruin the pavement in the addition and following complaints made at the police station, it is suggested that everyone refrain from this practice. Find some suitable place in the rear yard or an alley for the burning of leaves and thus save the pavement, is the appeal made by property owners and the city officials.

1948 – 75 Years Ago

What could have been a disastrous blaze in the DeKalb business area was averted early Saturday evening by the prompt work of the DeKalb fire department. A serious flash blaze developed when grease on the stove in the kitchen at the Log Cabin located at 214 East Lincoln Highway flared and within a few moments the entire rear of the building was a mass of flames. When the fire department arrived, the fire had roared upward to the roof and the entire rear of the building was ablaze. Cars parked along the tracks and alley hindered the laying of hose lines somewhat but within a few moments the fire fighters were at work. Both platoons were called out and the fire department was at full strength.

Two flyers who stayed in the air 116 hours of an attempted 1,000-hour endurance flight said they would go up today for another try. They were forced down at 1:35 o’clock. Dick Riedel, one of the two flyers who took off last Tuesday at Fullerton, Calif., in an attempt to better the endurance mark, is a nephew of Phil Quinn of DeKalb.

On a farm located three miles north of Hinckley, bones of a mastodon, an extinct pre-historic giant animal, have been unearthed. The farm is owned by L. M. Skogland of Aurora. A huge bone, later identified to be the front leg of a mastodon, was unearthed when Skoglund and helpers were draining an old slough. A portion of the bone noted sticking above the mud as the water drained out and was thought to be a rock, but later found to be a bone. Several days ago, the jaw bone weighing about 25 pounds was found on the farm a short distance from where the leg bone was uncovered. In addition to the bones, Skoglund stated that petrified wood has been found buried about eight feet in the ground.

Almost every grain elevator in DeKalb was a major hazard this last week as tractor, trucks and jeeps pulling wagons loaded with newly shucked corn or soybeans lined up to await their turns unloading.

1973 – 50 Years Ago

President Nixon has abruptly pulled away from clash and confrontations with Congress by agreeing to turn his Watergate tapes over to the courts. But now his critics are demanding more. Nixon goes on radio and television tomorrow at 8 o’clock CST to explain why he fired Archibald Cox, the special Watergate prosecutor, and only then agreed, while under pressure from middle America, to do what Cox had demanded and two courts had ordered.

Two juvenile boys were charged with auto theft after a three-hour search in cornfields east of Ault Road on Illinois 72 resulted in their capture by sheriff’s police. Sheriff’s Auxiliary police, the K-9 unit of the Winnebago County Sheriff, state police and three aircraft, one state plane and two more provided by Reining Aviation of DeKalb, assisted in the search.

Sheriff’s police believe a pick-up truck was used to haul away office equipment taken from the warehouse of the Hickman Office Supply Co., DeKalb. Taken from the warehouse located on Fairview Road, were four file cabinets, one desk and one bookcase. Value of the articles was put at $480. Entrance was made by cutting through a lock on one of the doors.

1998 - 25 Years Ago

The grins still peer from small faces in faded photos. The students of Milan District No. 83 stand choreographed in photographic rows, their ruddy faces a contrast to the stern countenance of their teacher. Long years later, their days in the one-room schoolhouse are being reborn for future generations, not from necessity, but as a special teaching tool in DeKalb. It’s brought the $150,000 project near fruition, as organizers revise construction schedules which now call for a dedication ceremony on Sept. 12, 1999, exactly 100 years to the day that NIU opened its teacher training program.

Caterpillar Agricultural Products Inc. announced plans to lay off almost a third of its workforce beginning Nov. 2. The layoffs from the DeKalb facility were in response to reduced demand for agricultural products.

The out-of-state owner of Humane Manufacturing Inc. has agreed to a special meeting to work out a solution to odors escaping his Genoa plant. The rubber remolding plant may soon be cited by police for violating the city’s public health ordinance, a nuisance grievance which may or may not lead to substantive action to clean up the matter.

Compiled by Sue Breese