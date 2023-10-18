Looking Back for Oct. 18, 2023

1923 – 100 Years Ago

Excavation work on the Wayside apartment building, to be built by the DeKalb Improvement Association, will begin about the first of the month, and if the weather this winter is not too severe, the building is expected to be ready for tenants about May first. Contracts for nearly all of the work on the building have been let, and the actual work may be started before the first of the month. The apartment building will be located on the southeast corner of the intersection of North First and Locust Street.

On account of the rainy weather the DeKalb County Pig show which was to be held at Annie’s Woods will take place tomorrow afternoon. Officials of the show not wishing to take a chance on the inclement weather that has ruled for the past two days decided to have the show at the Nelson farm and also the final tournament of the Northern Horseshoe Pitchers Association.

Gus Kirchner has no fear of the 13th of the month, nor Friday the 13th, as 22 years ago the 13th of this month he came to DeKalb and started business. With the exception of being burned out at the time of the Haish Opera House fire, he says he does not recall any time when he has suffered any great loss of business because he started out for himself on Friday the 13th.

Many DeKalb people heard the roar of the mail plane as it flew over the city today and were wondering how it came that he was following the North Western, instead of the regular air route. Some believe that possibly the weather was such he was required to fly along the tracks. He was low, probably about 800 feet in the air and was flying fast, his motors fairly roaring.

M. B., of Genoa, who had a leg broken in an automobile accident and spent several weeks in the Elgin hospital, this morning fell and again broke the leg. M. was walking about the home in Genoa when his crutch slipped, letting him fall to the floor and breaking the leg. A hurried trip was made to Dr. J. W. Ovitz of Sycamore, who reset the bone.

1948 – 75 Years Ago

Cleanup week started in Sycamore this morning. City trucks started canvassing the city at an early hour picking up the assorted junk which citizens have collected in the last six months. Boxes, barrels and crates of junk lined the curbs and alleys all over the city this morning as the citizens took full advantage of the chance to dispose of the cluttered junk.

Snow fence is the best possible siding to use for your temporary pole-and-snow fence corn crib, declares the farm building specialist of the University of Illinois College of Agriculture. But snow fence is fast becoming a “short” term, hard to find. Farmers should therefore get their supply of it now. Don’t wait until it is too late. There is little time left to build the crib.

Lots of folks say it’s like losing trusted old friends to learn that the willow trees at the Community Park in Sycamore are doomed because of old age and weakness. The thick shade of the willows has sheltered many a weary, tired golfer while he trudged from the 15th to the 16th holes. But big limbs are falling off and there could be an accident so the Park Board has regretfully decreed that the old trees must go.

At an ”Open House” at the Esmond school there were 70 adults and 50 children attending.

Following a study of hazardous intersections in DeKalb by pupils, they have written letters to Chief of Police John Remsey in which each student pointed out what he thought to be the most dangerous spots. The letters are most interesting and show that the pupils have given considerable thought to the matter of safety and that their observations of traffic hazards are keen. In looking over the letters, nearly every student pointed out that First Street and the Lincoln Highway is a danger spot both for motorists and pedestrians.

Mrs. Charles Furland of Victor attended a luncheon at the Sycamore Methodist Church given by Mrs. Oscar Vatne in a get-acquainted meeting with the presidents of the various societies throughout the county.

Cleaning up the drainage ditch in Afton Township is a big project. Some cottonwoods, three feet in diameter, and more than 50 years old, have been pulled out and burned. Walnut trees were sold for the lumber, the remainder of the wood was piled and burned.

The old willow trees around the parking area behind the shelter house at Sycamore Community Park are going to be removed. There will be a nostalgic memory for older residents of Sycamore at this word because those willows were the only trees in the entire park when it was organized almost a quarter century ago in 1925.

1973 – 50 Years Ago

The topping off ceremony, when the last beam is put in place, will occur in about two weeks, according to a foreman at the site where the new NIU library is being built. The building will be the largest, on a square footage basis, in DeKalb.

A county committee is considering hiring a full-time forester to manage the county’s four forest preserves, including the recently acquired 240-acre tract in Afton Township. His duties would include harvesting mature trees before the trees disintegrate.

Sycamore’s Mayor Harold “Red” Johnson earned another job thanks to the Luke Dyson Telethon this weekend. Besides being mayor, a furniture salesman and an auctioneer, Johnson will now become a fire engine washer. The Sycamore Fire Department won his services with a bid of $55. Johnson was one of many persons who had their services or merchandise auctioned off for the telethon.

A new influenza virus against which most persons have no natural immunity could cause a flu outbreak in this country this winter reminiscent of the Hong Kong flu epidemic of 1968-69.

1998 - 25 Years Ago

About 150 years ago, DeKalb County land given to Chief Shabbona by the U. S. government for his service in the Black Hawk War, was improperly sold by white settlers. Two Indian tribes, the Ottawa and the Prairie Band of Potawatomi, are now in the process of seeking to reclaim that land. The Potawatomi have taken their case to the federal government, while the Ottawa have discussed their claim with Gov. Jim Edgar. Neither avenue is expected to yield results anytime soon.

Move over Smoky the Bear, firefighters have a new tool in the form of a robot to teach fire safety. October is Fire Presentation Month and the DeKalb Fire Department is visiting schools and teaching children fire safety. A small robot fire engine “speaks” to students and squirts water in one of the presentations.

The Town of Cortland lost a legal battle which could have immediately quieted loud train whistles. An Illinois appellate court refused to overturn a decision which rules that the town does not have the authority to ban the railroads from blowing the whistles at every crossing through town, only the Illinois Commerce Commission can qualify a town for a quiet zone.

Compiled by Sue Breese