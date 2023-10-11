Looking Back for Oct. 11, 2023

1923 – 100 Years Ago

Marion, Ohio – The estate of the late president, Warren G. Harding exclusive of his stock in the Harding Publishing company is valued at $486,565.64 according to the appraisers’ report filed in probate court here today.

With 155 pigs entered, the annual DeKalb County Pig Club show scheduled for October 19, at Annie’s Woods, will prove to be of greater interest than the one held a year ago, and that was a bigger affair than anticipated by those who were instrumental in starting the club. The affair this year is known as the pig club championship show, and people of DeKalb and vicinity should encourage the boys in their wonderful works by their attendance at the show October 19. In addition to the pig club show, the championship meet of the Northern Illinois Horseshoe tourney will take place.

The Crane school in Ohio Grove has been closed for a week owing to a siege of chicken pox.

Work of laying cement on North Thirteenth Street has been commenced and already is partly completed. Considerable dissatisfaction is being manifested among those who watched the job because of the fact that the electric company’s tracks in the center of the street are not paved. This is one thing that tends to spoil the entire Lewis Street job because there is such a disagreeable bump where the railroad tracks cross at Thirteenth street. The general opinion is that there should be some measures taken to make the street level, at least, between the two sections of the pavement.

Announcement is received from Manager Edelson, of the Rainbow flyers, Chicago, that the machine here last Sunday at Electric Park, will be on the ground next Sunday, and in addition to passenger carrying will put on a life drop. Benny Grew a parachute man of daredevil ability will drop 1,000 feet or more before his chute opens, and will thrill the hundreds of spectators at the park. Grew nearly lost his life in a drop at Milwaukee a few days ago.

City Clerks in this community should apply immediately for 1924 fishing licenses in order to satisfy the demand that will be made this spring. Yesterday afternoon 25,000 years and yearlings were put into the Kishwaukee creek in the vicinity of Ohio Grove.

1948 – 75 Years Ago

Although the blaze was extinguished before serious damage was caused, water from the sprinkling system resulted in a serious loss Sunday morning at the building at 136 South Second Street. The building, which is owned by Louis Appolos, houses the DeKalb Toy and Novelty Company and the B. H. Clark Printing Company. The blaze is thought to have started on the roof from a spark. The heat from the fire opened the sprinkler heads and set off the alarm, three trucks of the DeKalb fire department racing to the scene at 4:55 o’clock Sunday morning. Although the fire was brought under control in short order, water from the sprinkling system seeped through the floor and caused considerable damage at the printing shop located on the first floor.

Former stars of the State Teachers College who represented the Cardinal and Black were so numerous it would be impossible to mention those that returned for Saturday’s Golden Anniversary Homecoming festivities.

This morning the attractive decorations on the light poles which were set up a week ago in conjunction with the Golden Anniversary homecoming celebration at the Northern Illinois State Teachers College were removed. The decorations were placed on 100 poles in the business area through the DeKalb Chamber of Commerce and the merchants of this city. During the past week the business district took on a gala appearance. The decorations were installed by a Chicago firm.

Tomorrow, the War Memorial Committee of the Northern Illinois State Teachers College will present to the college the first installment of books to be purchased annually with the interest from the Memorial Book Foundation to be created this year. This War Memorial Book Project is being established in reverent memory of the causalities of the college in World War II. The families of the 37 NI war dead are receiving notices of the presentation ceremony and will be welcome at the occasion. Inside the cover of each book will be the special memorial book plate, designed by Bettie Hall, ‘42.

About $1,300 was stolen sometime during the night when a safe at the Hallgren Lumber Company office located at the east end of Locust Street was cracked. The theft was discovered shortly after 7 o’clock this morning when the office was opened for business.

This morning Mayor H. J. Hakala conferred with William Meck of the Stahl Construction Company concerning the progress of the street improvement program which is underway at this time. Curb and gutter work have been halted because of the shortage of cement but Mr. Meck stated that base work activities are being continued.

1973 – 50 Years Ago

An unprecedented annexation of 180 acres of land on DeKalb’s south side was approved by the DeKalb Sanitary District board of trustees Wednesday night. Although the intended used of the land was not discussed, the three trustees agreed the land would probably be developed soon. Included in the annexation is 60 acres slated for construction of the A. O. Smith Harvestore factory.

The DeKalb Park District board, in a special meeting Tuesday, directed its attorney to enter into an agreement with the Fairview Cemetery Association for the leasing of 50 acres of land at $40 an acre for ten years. The land, east of the Fairview Cemetery, south of DeKalb High School and west of Illinois 23, will be utilized for up to 17 baseball and softball diamonds.

Bits of DeKalb County history were auctioned off yesterday in the 69-year-old courthouse. The pressures of a government expanding to meet the demands of a modern society forced the auction. Just over $2,400 was paid by the 115 registered bidders, who, along with about 400 other persons, spent a sunny Sunday afternoon looking at the antique desks, chairs, wicker wheel chairs and several other curious items.

1998 - 25 Years Ago

The push to muffle loud train whistles continues to chug along, with both sides agreeing to meet to discuss how to establish a whistle-free zone. Federal officials and Union Pacific Railroad representatives met Thursday night and agreed to meet with each of the six communities involved in the local “whistle-free” movement separately and take a look at what each town has to do in order to qualify for a quiet zone.

Although they have been given little information about the proposal, city officials across DeKalb County are wary of the proposed deal to expand the DeKalb County Landfill. From what they have seen so far, many of them are against a deal to allow Waste Management to dump thousands of tons of out-of-county garbage at the landfill every day.

If you listen to the doomsayers, Jan. 1, 2000 will bring economic collapse, horrific natural and mechanical disasters, famine and blood in the streets. But everything should be okay in DeKalb County on that dark day. That’s because DeKalb County government, and the computers that keep it running, are almost entirely millennium bug free.

Compiled by Sue Breese