Looking Back for Oct. 4, 2023

1923 – 100 Years Ago

Believing that a stack 202 feet into the air from the level of the sidewalk will be subject to attacks by the elements, especially lightning, the Illinois Power Company officials have ordered a set of lightning arresters placed on the top of the new chimney. These are being placed at this time and with a cable on the inside and outside as well, the large chimney should be well protected from the storms.

Announcement is made today that through the efforts of the DeKalb and Sycamore Chambers of Commerce, there is a possibility of securing the fish hatchery that has been promised for northern Illinois by the state, for Ohio Grove. Such is the announcement that comes from Sycamore through the secretary of the chamber of commerce there.

Much interest has been taken in Sycamore relative to the visit here Tuesday afternoon of a representative from the state architect’s office. The visit was of an official nature and has led many to think that something will soon be done in regard to the remodeling of the armory. The architect had a conference with Postmaster W. F. Hemenway, who represented C. B. Townsend, owner of the building, who is out of town on business.

Through the actions of the DeKalb city council at its October meeting last night, the fire department is to have a fire pump, with a 500-gallon capacity. The contract between the city and the Seagrave company, expected to be signed today, calls for the rebuilding of the present Seagrave truck, which includes a new engine, installation of a pump, and other necessary equipment at a cost of approximately $5,200. The work is to be done at the fire station here, started at the earliest possible moment and completed as quickly as possible.

Through a real estate deal consummated a few days ago, Elmer Swanson of the American restaurant, East Lincoln Highway, is the owner of the old Flat Iron building, occupied by the restaurant of which he is partly owner. Mr. Swanson is now on a couple of weeks’ vacation and is spending much of the time on the farm, taking a genuine rest from his duties at the restaurant.

Fred Busse, Jr. is having a silo built on his farm. Men from DeKalb are doing the work.

1948 – 75 Years Ago

Two members of a committee seeking a polite pedestrian on Saturday almost checked their job. For better than 45 minutes they stood at the intersection of Third and the Lincoln Highway waiting for some pedestrians to show a bit of politeness and win themselves $5 in the Courtesy Week campaign that is being staged in DeKalb. But they just stood there. Pedestrians would walk out in the path of traffic and practically dare motorists to hit them. They would disregard the traffic lines for their protection and cut corners in a manner that was highly confusing to drivers of cars.

A burning automobile owned by Lawrence Fabris of Lovell’s Crossing called the Sycamore rural fire department out Sunday afternoon as a good start of Fire Prevention Week. The car was flaming three miles east of Sycamore on Highway 64. The interior of the car was completely burned out before the flames could be quenched. Cause of the fire was unknown, but thought possible a cigarette which might have blown back into the machine.

The Sycamore fire department is out trying to raise some money for new uniforms. There are new members on the staff. Drop around to the station and ask about their plan. The boys on duty will gladly explain.

Wayne F. of Sandwich was burned severely about his face, neck and chest while helping fill the silo on the Bernard farm. He was removing the cap from the radiator of the tractor when the radiator exploded enveloping the upper part of him in steam. He is in the hospital for treatment.

Hybrid chickens bearing the label of the DeKalb Agricultural Association won’t be on the market for many months. But when they finally do make their appearance, they will be good. They will have to bear the same relationship to the poultry field that DeKalb hybrid corn bears to the corn field before they will be made available to the public.

Carrying on the fine project that has been developed in the past few years, members of the DeKalb Community Mothers Club announce that the dental clinics for grade school children will be a regular procedure of school life again this year.

Mr. and Mrs. Philmore Iskowich and Chucky were in Chicago yesterday.

Last evening about 9 o’clock five DeKalb youths found that playing follow the leader on the roof of a building on North Fourth Street across from the fire station was a bit costly. Police passing by in the squad car noticed the youths on the roof and a ladder was secured from the fire station and the five youths were apprehended. They were taken to the police station and charged with disorderly conduct.

1973 – 50 Years Ago

A 38-inch continuous apple peeling from a single apple won “girls first” for Sue Scott, a non-broken 29-inch peel won “boys first” for John Castle in the children’s division of the second annual Ellwood House Fall Festival Apple Peeling Contest last Sunday.

An open house at the Malta Township Library will mark 50 years of service to the residents of the Malta area. In 1920 the Malta Village Council provided a small room in the council chambers for the library. These quarters soon became too small and the Woman’s Club raised $1,000 to buy a small building on the main street of Malta for a library.

A special worship service and banquet will highlight the 100th anniversary of the first Lutheran Church in Kirkland. The congregation was first organized Dec. 28, 1873, when a group of rural Swedish settlers met in the farm home of Ole Pearson in Franklin Township. The Rev. G. Peters of Rockford attended the meeting to help 22 members draw up a charter for the new church, the Swedish Evangelical Lutheran Church.

1998 - 25 Years Ago

Sycamore Police are $51,000 richer thanks to two federal grants that should help pay for part-time officers and technology equipment throughout the department.

DeKalb Police are investigating an armed robbery that took place shortly after midnight in downtown DeKalb. According to police, two men approached a delivery truck driver and held him at gun-point while he was checking the axles on his truck near the intersection of Second and Locust streets. One of the men then went through the driver’s pockets searching for cash while the other held a gun to the victim.

“I come back home to do everything because it has a hold on me,” says Sycamore film student Zack Hamingson. Hamingson studies filmmaking at Columbia College in Chicago. He proves that not all successful young people must abandon their roots to pursue a career as a film director. Hamingson filmed his projects in front of the shoe store in downtown Sycamore with the help of Sycamore’s Booster Club. The club loaned him huge piles of candy it sells at high school football and basketball games. It was not eaten, since it was only used as a prop for the offbeat comedies he prefers to film.

