Looking Back for Sept. 20, 2023

1923 – 100 Years Ago

DeKalb was visited by a rain storm of last night that flooded basements in all sections of the city and many streets were veritable running streams. Farmers were hoping there would be no rain for several days and that there would be some warm, dry weather that the corn crop might reach a better stage of maturity. Today has been made up of showers for the most part. Weather reports are that it will be cooler tomorrow.

For the appearance at Electric Park Sunday evening of Harriet Sweet and her orchestra, arrangements have been made with the Apollo piano company to send out one of its best grands for the occasion. The music Bob Murphy has secured for this weekend at his Rockaway pavilion is the best that has been heard there in several months and there should be a large attendance at the affair.

According to plans late this afternoon, the annual Sycamore Legion stag party may be held in the club rooms, as the weather during the entire day has been such that Lloyd’s woods would not be ideal. It was decided that final plans for the picnic would be decided at six thirty this evening, when autos leaving for the woods were to start from the Legion headquarters. Although the woods would be a better place, the plans for the annual event are such that they can be held in the club rooms with little change.

The Selz Schwag factory in Genoa will close down next week to take inventory and the employees will enjoy a week’s vacation.

Public notice is hereby given that Edwin E. Crawford, sheriff, will sell at public auction to the highest and best bidder for cash, the personal property outside of crops of Walter Pritchard, on the Kate Buckingham farm, formerly the Lallway farm, one-half mile southeast of Shabbona Grove.

Considerable interest was aroused among DeKalb people last evening when a specially built coach of the North Western stood on the siding near the Illinois Power company’s plant. The car had a self-contained engine, and was as large as the average coach. Just what the object of this new type of rolling stock of the railroad is, was not learned. The car attracted considerable attention during its stop in the yards here.

1948 – 75 Years Ago

Sheriff Arthur E. Anderson today announced the appointment of Harry Overton of DeKalb as a deputy sheriff. Overton assumed his duties this morning and will assist Anderson and Chief Deputy Francis Sullivan. Overton has been a mechanic in DeKalb for several years and served as special deputy for a long time, acting particularly on car accidents at night.

Sycamore youngsters are going to get into trouble, serious trouble, with those sling shot which appeared with the start of the school year. Police Chief George Meier warned them today to discontinue the use of wire staples as ammunition before somebody is seriously hurt.

The Sycamore bus line has been sold by Dart Lines and will be operated in the future by Ernie Long of DeKalb. Long completed the deal Saturday after operating the line for more than a week because Dart Lines had no usable equipment. The proposed bus line between Sycamore and Waterman has been delayed because of technical reason.

Nearly 1,100 cars were checked at the safety lane sponsored by the DeKalb police department from Tuesday afternoon through yesterday. The lane was operated by the Illinois state police, traffic safety section. A total of 1,071 vehicles were inspected with only 340 of this number being found satisfactory on the first inspection. There were 216 cars rechecked and found to be satisfactory after the owners had corrected the causes for rejection when the cars were first inspected.

Sitting in the office window watching Sycamore traffic one wonders at the number of weak roofs on otherwise fine new automobiles. They must be weak judging from the number of drivers holding them up with their left hands.

A crew of street department workers resumed the painting of marking lines on the street indicating parking zones this morning with the hopes of winding it up in a few days. New yellow lines for marking no parking zones, and white lines showing the parking spots around the meters were being pained today on South Maple Street in Sycamore. Other street will be marked in a few days.

Elmer “Pete” Boynton purchased the old family property on North Main Street yesterday when it was sold by Master in Chancery E. M. Burst in a partition sale in the Courthouse. Peter paid $19,000 for the place competing with bidders from DeKalb and Chicago. Boynton didn’t say what his plans were definitely, but it is understood that he plans to sell several building-lots off the Maple street side of the place. There also is a possibility that the house itself might be remodeled into apartments. There are three surviving children in the Boynton family, Pete, Frederick, and Mrs. Mary Bullwinkle.

1973 – 50 Years Ago

The DeKalb Park District yesterday gave its hearty approval to a proposed 38-acre, 17-diamond baseball softball field south of the DeKalb High School.

The Citizens’ Advisory Committee (CAC) to the DeKalb School District held its first meeting of the new school year last night and outlined some projects for the year. Sub-committees of the CAC will finalize reports on the used for the three old school to be phased out with the district’s building program. The schools, the Haish, Ellwood and Glidden Elementary schools, are scheduled to be phased out within two years.

Last week, NIU started its diamond anniversary celebration, and one individual who’s been around from the start is 86-year-old Homer Hall. In fact, the 1908 graduate of NIU saw the cornerstone laying at the college when he was only eight years old. He was disappointed in the turnout for last week’s events, notably the small turnout for the two astronauts, not only by the university people but by the DeKalb citizenry.

1998 - 25 Years Ago

Several DeKalb homes have been put on death row. The Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) announced late Friday it intended to help the City of DeKalb buy six homes located within the flood plain area along David Avenue and Dawn Court, just north of River Heights Golf Course.

A new display case at the Sycamore Public Library is now the permanent home for offerings left behind from last year’s traveling Vietnam Veterans Memorial.

Genoa’s growth rate has been so substantial this decade, it’s drawn the attention of one of the world’s biggest and busiest restaurant chains. McDonald’s, the goliath of fast-food franchises, has negotiated rights to be part of the new food-fuel island constructed at the intersection of route 23 and 72 in Genoa.

The DeKalb Farmer’s Market has lost nearly half its customers and several vendors since the county health department told farmers they cannot sell home-canned goods. In an attempt to enforce a state law that prohibits the sale of food that isn’t made in a licensed and inspected kitchen, the DeKalb County Health Department ordered farmers to pull home-canned goods from their shelves last month.

