Looking Back for Aug. 23, 2023

1923 – 100 YEARS AGO

No more school for one week. That is the feeling that is sweeping the pupils who have been attending the summer session at the Glidden grade school for the past 12 weeks. The pupils were dismissed yesterday for the final time this summer, with the orders to have as good a time as possible as school will open again one week from Tuesday. It was only possible to teach pupils in the first six grades at the training school owing to the fact that teachers could not be secured to take charge of the upper grades. Many were enabled to move ahead one class due to the fact that the summer session was attended, making it profitable for the pupil as well as the state teachers college, under whose supervision the school was being operated.

It is announced today that plans are being made to construct a large barn on the Cortland farm of Jacob Haish at the earliest moment, and figures have been submitted at the Jacob Haish State Bank for approval by G. W. Baldwin. The barn, according to the first statement by Mr. Haish is to be as large as the one destroyed by fire and built on the same plan, unless a contractor has some better plan. It is probable that work will be started within a very short time after the burned grain, hay and lumber has been removed from the site of the old building.

North Western workmen started in yesterday tearing up the old foundation of the crossing over Third Street in DeKalb and laying a stone basis before new planks are laid. The Third Street crossing has never given much trouble to cars or wagons going over it and except for a few rough spots here and there the place has been kept in excellent condition. It is thought that with a better foundation the crossing would be more level and give less trouble than before.

1948 – 75 YEARS AGO

Patrolman Don Schoo, parking meter maintenance man, was busy today turning the heads on the parking meters in the business district so that there could be no question about which meter was the proper one to use. Heretofore, the meters stared woodenly straight at the street and strangers didn’t know whether to put money in the front one or the back one and sometimes played it safe by putting in both. The meters now stand at an angle half-facing the spot which each one rules so that strange drivers will have no difficulty in knowing which meter to feed.

Sycamore Bargain Days, held Friday and Saturday here by the merchants, was a large success. On both days there were hundreds of people in the city to take advantage of the many items for sale. The free show on Saturday morning attracted a full house. All of the merchants and customers appeared to be well satisfied with the results of the sales event.

The oldest and biggest reunion in DeKalb County closed its annual two-day stand at Kingston last night with a huge crowd jamming the grounds at Kingston Township Park. It was the 72nd annual picnic, although its purpose is now a far cry from that of its founding fathers back in 1877. Then it was called the Kingston Old Settlers Picnic, later the name was changed to Northern Illinois Old Settlers Picnic. Still later the Old Settlers group united with the DeKalb County Farmers Picnic to bring the present name which is Northern Illinois Old Settlers and DeKalb County Farmers Picnic at Kingston.

A crowd of around 10,000 persons is expected to attend the DeKalb Municipal Band Festival on Tuesday evening, Aug. 24, at Hopkins Park. The festival will start promptly at 8 o’clock and those wishing seats will have to be at the park early. Many are planning to take picnic lunches and have supper at the park and be in a position to obtain choice seats early. State police, city police, and deputies from the sheriff’s office and others will assist in handling traffic for the huge event.

1973 – 50 YEARS AGO

Cattle rustling in DeKalb County in 1973? Could be. Farmers are locking gates to their feedlots, counting their stock every day, and keeping their livestock theft insurance up to date. With the price of ground chuck nearing $1 a pound, when you can get it, rustling is becoming big business. Some operators, under cover of darkness, hover over their prey in helicopters, lower a halter, and lift the surprised bovine to a truck waiting a few miles away, then go after another animal for another truck.

A proposed aircraft landing strip and residential development in Genoa was denied a special use permit by the zoning Board of Appeals. The vote was 4-3 against the proposed development, located at Lincoln and Derby Line Roads.

Ellen Lovell Heitmanek returned to DeKalb last month bearing a strange armload of gifts for her family and friends. The former DeKalb woman, now residing in Springfield, Ore., left a replica of an old fashioned general store and some intricate homemade dolls with her favorite people. The general store is on public display at Gene’s Produce, along with other miniature sales items.

1998 – 25 YEARS AGO

This summer has been a busy one for the DeKalb School District. Not only are administrators overseeing the construction of a new school in the Rivermist subdivision, but four additions were added onto existing schools.

Genoa officials are moving ahead with plans to repair a municipal computer system, but the efforts may be too late to save some account information. On a unanimous vote this past week, the council okayed the purchase of a new computer server and software necessary to upgrade the IBM-format computers now being used for utility bills, city payroll and other bookkeeping at City Hall. The computers had been failing and city staff were down to one work station for preparing the latest round of utility bills.

Farmers grudgingly obeyed a health department order Thursday and pulled their homemade jellies, pickles and other canned goods off their tables at the DeKalb farmer’s market. The DeKalb County Health Department ordered them removed because it is illegal to sell home canned products under state law.

U. S. Postal Service authorities are preparing to relocate the post office serving the town of Genoa. Despite concerns raised by several citizens, the most likely site for that new post office appears to be in a new commercial subdivision being developed at the town’s southeast corner.

– Compiled by Sue Breese