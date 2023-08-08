Looking Back for Aug. 9, 2023

1923 – 100 Years Ago

James Lino, of Aurora, comes to the front at this opportune time with the suggestion that State Highway 18 that runs from Aurora through Yorkville, Plano, Sandwich, etc., be designated the Harding Highway instead of the Cannonball route, which has been its nickname in the past. The suggestion seems a most timely one, now that actual work on the completion of Route 18 is under way. The term Cannonball train meant mostly nothing while the “Harding Highway” appellation is both significant and alliterative.

Dr. H. Clay Schreck, accompanied by Waite Embree, departed early this morning for Marion, Ohio, where they will attend the final funeral service for President Warren G. Harding, to be held tomorrow afternoon at two o’clock, Eastern Time. Dr. Schreck is a distant relative of President Harding and for that reason the services will be of a more intimate nature.

Work has been commenced on the foundation for another house on the Broughton plot just west of the Kishwaukee across from the teachers college grounds. The home, when completed, is to be occupied by Julius Silverman who, rumor states, is to take a bride in the near future. With the completion of the Cook, Emery and Leifheit houses, all of which are to be handsome and commodious residences, this section of the city will present a prosperous and populous appearance.

Townspeople used to stopping at the Fourth Street drinking fountain for a cool draught, report that the handle on the bubbler has been broken, and it is impossible to turn the water on when needed. The handle has been missing for a few days and it is more than likely that it will be replaced as soon as possible. Bubblers in this city are about the busiest place throughout the day and evening. Tourists as well as townspeople find the fountains of service and on a warm day the corners are always noticeable for their waiting line.

Charles B., living at Cortland and well known in this city, had his arm broken Saturday afternoon while trying to crank the engine connected with the farm windmill. The accident is causing the Cortland man much trouble during the busiest part of the season, although he has been made as comfortable as possible by the attending physician.

Those passing by the Pierce Trust and Savings bank will notice a new and shiny brass thermometer which was just set in place yesterday. The new meter is one of the latest and best on the market and is attracting considerable attention from the passerby. The temperature of the weather may be easily read by those on the streets and it may also be relied upon as correct. Even during today many stopped to look it over and also read the temperature which before they would not give a thought to.

1948 – 75 Years Ago

Completely disregarding the trends, DeKalb merchants are out looking for business. They are announcing, in this large edition of The Chronicle this evening, which Wednesday is going to be Dollar Day. And the merchants of DeKalb are going to prove that as badly maligned as the dollar has been, it still can do yeomen’s duty in making purchases on this special day, Wednesday, August 11.

R. W. Fairchild, president of Illinois State Normal University, states that the value of the physical plant of the university is expected to be doubled in the next few years with the addition of several new buildings. Plans for campus construction include $1,900,000 for a special education building, $606,000 for administration building and a $205,000 addition to the present mechanical system. The special education building will be used for training teachers to instruct physically-handicapped children.

School trustees of Clinton Township have discovered that one of the schools in that township has been standing on the wrong plot of ground for 97 years. When the Pritchard School, District 120, was abandoned, the inhabitants of the district voted to sell the school building and the acre of land on which it stands. The school is a mile south and a mile west of Waterman. Preston Woods, one of the trustees, dug up the old yellowed deed and had Circuit Clerk Ben Davy make a photo static copy of it for use in making out of the official papers. As a matter of course, they checked the location of the school house on the plat and found that the building stood 80 rods west of the legal description. The deed contains a provision that whenever the school was abandoned for use as a school or any other public use that the land would revert to the original owners. Descendants of the same family, the Pritchards’, still own the farm so it is assumed that the land automatically reverts to them.

1973 – 50 Years Ago

The entrance to the “mole man’s” apartment in DeKalb is a 20-inch hold in the corner of an empty closet. Easing your body down two steps on a make-shift ladder then your feet will soon feel the dirt floor. Crouching down to look around you realize only part of the floor is dirt, the rest is mud. If you want to move away from the entrance you have to stay bent over because the “mole man” lives in a crawl space under an apartment building at 835 Kimberly Drive and there’s only about 3 1/5 feet of clearance.

There will be an added attraction at the Hopkins Park swimming pool Friday night. A band, Argus, would be on hand to provide music between 7 and 9:30 p.m. There would be dancing allowed on the sundeck. Admission will be as usual. People will not be allowed in the sundeck area unless they are in proper swim attire. The pool would probably close the final week of this month.

Although summer usually means a vacation break for most area clubs and service organizations, the Candy Stripers program at DeKalb Public Hospital is in full swing. Under the supervision of the DeKalb Public Hospital Auxiliary, the purpose of the Candy Stripers is to generate greater community understanding and goodwill towards the hospital and encourages participants’ interest in any phase of hospital or health care work. Also the program supplies the warmth and little extra services that do so much to aid both the patient and visitor.

1998 - 25 Years Ago

The newest member of the Genoa-Kingston Rescue Squad is ready to meet the public. “Rescue 1,” a heavy-duty truck recently prepared for rescue operations in north DeKalb County, will be the featured display for a special open house in Genoa today.

The DeKalb County Jail is a fine place to stay, according to a recently release state evaluation. The jail underwent a mandatory, annual and unannounced inspection in June, the results of which were released Wednesday. The inspection found the jail to be in full compliance with Illinois requirements. The evaluation also noted several key improvements in jail management from last year. The jail has met state standards for 18 years straight.

Blockbuster has neutralized one of its main local competitors by buying out Planet Video. The DeKalb Planet Video was one of 20 Midwest locations purchased by Blockbuster. All 20 are being converted to Blockbuster stores.

– Compiled by Sue Breese