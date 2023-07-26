Looking Back for July 26, 2023

1923 – 100 YEARS AGO

Good progress is being made on the addition to the DeKalb Township High School and although it will be some time before the new building is completed, the workers have so far advanced to the later stages of the interior work and decorating.

One of the busiest intersections in DeKalb, and one of the most dangerous for pedestrians and motorists alike, was Third and Lincoln Highway, due to a part of the highway being blocked on account of work being done by the telephone company. There was just enough room for two cars to pass on the south side of the clock last night and any driver that attempted to make a left or right hand turn was compelled to drive cautiously. Within a day or two it is expected the telephone company will complete its work on the highway and the street will again be opened.

There is one automobile driver in this community who evidently has not read the motor vehicle law, in more ways than one according to his actions in the city last night. The fellow, with two girls with him, came from the north on Fourth Street at about the same time the 9 o’clock street car arrived. The street car stopped and had it not been for the motorman in charge of the car, someone would have been injured. At the same time the driver violated this section of the Illinois Motor Vehicle law, he was driving through the business section of DeKalb with bright lights, making no pretense to look out for anyone but himself.

Construction men have already begun work on the second floor of the new Sawyer building which when completed will be an addition to the large building already built at Fifth and Lincoln Highway. The addition when completed will be two stories high. There is much building at present going on in DeKalb, and nearly every street has some new changes being made. Workmen on the Robert McCormick home on South Fourth Street are also making great progress.

People doing much riding on the DeKalb-Sycamore Interurban cars agree that since the company has repaired the roadbed, riding on the street car line has its pleasures. For some time before repairmen got the job, the rails were the cause of a good deal of hopping and jumping by the car, which made or gave the riders the sensation almost of riding on a merry-go-round. The force has given attention to the entire route from DeKalb to Sycamore and through the county seat to the destination. Since this has been done a big change resulted in the comfort of the passengers and less trouble to the company employees.

1948 – 75 YEARS AGO

Mr. Kelley of Chicago received severe injuries to his left arm yesterday noon when a gun exploded while he was at the George Strand farm near Waterman. Kelley, who is a gun collector, had a German gun which was a combination rifle and shotgun. He had it repaired in Chicago and brought it with him when he came to the Strand farm yesterday for a visit. During the noon hour he had taken the gun about 60 yards from the home to try it out. He placed a .30 caliber cartridge in it and pulled the trigger. The shell was too large for the barrel and the gun exploded into pieces and his left forearm was badly mangled. He was given treatment by a Waterman doctor and then rushed to the St. Mary’s Hospital in DeKalb.

The J. Harold Townsends, rural DeKalb, arrived home last evening from Tacoma, Wash., where they were guests of the William J. Storeys, formerly of DeKalb, for the past three weeks. Those in DeKalb knowing the Storeys will be pleased to know that they are the parents of a 2-month-old daughter whom they have named Linda Susan.

Both dirt moving and sky cruising are being done at the DeKalb airport where the construction of a north-south runway is being carried on. The dirt moving equipment moved several yards at a time.

Repairs are being made on the steps at the Sycamore library, weathering and heavy use over a period of years having finally taken their toll. The red sandstone is being carefully saved and will be used again.

Delays experienced by veterans in obtaining emergency hospitalization and many state and federal benefits are due many times to the inability of the veteran to locate his discharge papers. By having discharges recorded and obtaining copies, veterans prevent the original papers from being tied up in a processing operation at a time when such a delay might be costly. Veterans may also have their war records recorded at any Illinois Veterans Commission office.

1973 – 50 YEARS AGO

A trip to Starved Rock and Mathieson State Park culminated a three-week study of Illinois history by intermediates at Jefferson School in DeKalb. Using the state of Illinois as a theme, pupils studied the geographical and geological formation of the state, plants and animals of the immediate area and ways in which they are beneficial, and the anthropological and social aspects of early Illinois.

The cheerleading squad from Hiawatha High School, Kirkland, has just completed an intensive week of study and practice at the 20th annual Redbird Cheerleader School at Illinois State University. They received the “spirit stick” and several “excellent” ribbons.

The first annual picnic of the Board of Supervisors of DeKalb County as they were under the old constitution was held July 25 in the shelter house of Russel Forest Preserve. It was a potluck dinner with ham, coffee, pop and arrangements prepared by the committee of Ivan Williams, Hugh McQueen and Lester Anderson. A summer shower did not dampen the social hour as the shelter house was most appropriate.

The bureaucracy works its wondrous ways. Today, DeKalb County was included in a presidential disaster declaration as a result of severe spring floods. The announcement left many people shrugging their shoulders. An employee of the office of Emergency Preparedness in Dixon, said yesterday he didn’t know why DeKalb was included, but he speculated that someone had put pressure on Sen. Adlai Stevenson who in turn was able to get DeKalb included on the list.

1998 – 25 YEARS AGO

As the DeKalb City Council increasingly uses e-mail to conduct business, the old methods of a phone call, handshake or a chat over some drinks have turned into keystrokes and the click of a mouse. Some aldermen say it’s easy to rely on e-mail too much, and the personal touch gets lost.

When Mayor Bessie Chronopoulos, talking a recent city council meeting, mentioned e-mail regarding an upcoming council retreat, she inadvertently opened up her e-mail records to the public. State law says that any document referenced at a public meeting is part of the public record.

Miss Illinois, Sycamore native Amanda Meadows has a sign the city commissioned in her honor at the intersection of Peace and Bethany roads.

Economic development officials in the northeast DeKalb County community of Genoa hope they will soon get what they’ve sought for a long time: a new grocery outlet for Genoa. However, details still must be worked out before a spade of dirt is turned on a proposed construction site.

– Compiled by Sue Breese