Looking Back for July 19, 2023

1923 – 100 Years Ago

Merchants and citizens in the northeast part of DeKalb are greatly pleased over the completion of the new pavement in that end of the city, and are planning a party for Tuesday night of next week. There are not as many merchants in that part of the city as in others but the citizens, although they know they are paying for the pavement, are strong in the belief that people should know the benefit received through the pavement of the streets there.

Several thousand people last evening stood with heads turned upward at an angle of from 60 to 80 degrees in order to see Jack Williams, advertised as the greatest climber in the world, climb three stories on the Chronicle building in DeKalb. The fourth story was scaled with the aid of rubber tube and a rope which was fastened to the roof of the building. Last evening’s few minutes’ entertainment brought to a close an afternoon of daredevil stunts by the human fly, which was advertised to walk on the wings of an airplane, also changing from one plane to another.

Sycamore was literally dead today, nothing stirring or making a move, every store in the city was closed except restaurants and ice creams stores which closed as 12 o’clock. Everyone united in the closing movement and went to the big picnic at Electric Park, or will go later in the day. The only place open during the day was the court house which continued to transact the county business. Streets were deserted last night and remained so today, only a few being seen and these hastening homeward or catching the interurban car to the scene of the fun.

“Chicago and North Western railway hauls a record breaking shipment out of Sycamore, June 1st, 32 carload train of threshers,” is the underline of a large cut in the July issue of the North Western Railway magazine. The picture is the same as was published in many of the county papers, and was secured just before the large train, headed for the northwest was scheduled to leave the Sycamore train yards.

DeKalb is the best looking town this side of anywhere. That is the opinion of one of the Chronicle reporters after an airplane survey made at one-thirty today, Bill Hones piloting the airplane used. From above DeKalb looks like a wooded village, large in extent, but not as large as one would think after covering the same territory on foot, bicycle, or even auto.

1948 – 75 Years Ago

Washington D. C. – General of the Armies John J. Pershing goes home today to Arlington National cemetery, the abode of heroes. Since his death before dawn last Thursday his countrymen have been paying him homage. Never before in American history have so many honors been bestowed upon a military chieftain.

Representing one of the two cars from Sycamore in the DeKalb Soap Box Derby, Bob Horne came through with a fine showing and claimed the Class B championship.

Marlene Gunn of Esmond has a new bicycle.

The trees at the county courthouse are being trimmed by E. E. Hodges of DeKalb and his crew. The trimmers have quite a knack in climbing to the desired place on the trees. This is the first time in a number of years that this project has been done. When completed the lawn of the county seat will present a pleasing sight to the citizens as well as to visitors.

Quite a few fans were on hand last night to see the double header out at Prather Field as the General Electric Club polished off the Cortland team in the opener 12-1 and the strong LaSalle Merchants came through with a three run outburst in the ninth inning to squeeze by the DeKalb Hybrids by a 4-2 margin.

Yesterday the first chicken theft this year was reported to the DeKalb County sheriff’s office. About 40 or 50 Highline pullets were stolen from a farm east of Cortland early Thursday. The chickens were stolen from the A. J. Umbdenstock farm located about three miles east of Cortland and the theft is thought to have occurred about 1:30 o’clock Thursday morning. The theft is being investigated by the sheriff’s office with Chief Deputy Francis Sullivan making a thorough check of the farm yesterday. Several leads are being investigated.

Yesterday afternoon a report was received by the DeKalb police that a worthless check had been passed on a DeKalb merchant and other merchants were warned to be on the lookout for the bad check artist. The man was described as being short and was wearing tan pants and shirt. Although the police started an immediate check, no trace of the man could be found and it is thought that he must have left for another community.

1973 – 50 Years Ago

Criminal damage to the Cortland cemetery was reported to the county sheriff about noon yesterday. Sheriff’s police said 14 tombstones had been turned over and broken sometime between July 13 and July 18.

Pam Simon, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Robert Simon of Genoa was named Cinderella Princess Sunday afternoon at Chamberlain Park as members of the Cinderella Softball All-Star Team challenged the “Old-Timers” (women managers and coached) to a ball game. The All-Stars won the game 18-12.

The German-American Club of DeKalb (DANK) will hold its annual family picnic Sunday from noon to 6 p.m. at Maple Park. The public is invited, and admission is free. Games for all ages, such as the water balloon game of last year will be held with prizes awarded. German food, such as bratwurst, sauerkraut, potato salad, and pastries, will be available.

Young men must still register with Selective Service at the time of their 18th birthday even though there is no draft, Ted Johnson, chairman of Selective Service Local Board No. 118, announced today. He urged those men who have not registered to do so promptly “Failure to register is a violation of the law, and could result in prosecution by the department of justice.”

1998 - 25 Years Ago

Relief is on the way for tightly-packed Genoa and Kingston school children. The Genoa-Kingston School District now has blueprints for an expansion of the Kingston Grade School. Combined with a plan to shuffle a few grades between buildings, the expansion will help ease the overcrowding at many district schools.

One of two downtown DeKalb restaurants that closed in the last year has been replaced. In the same building that housed Matthew Boone’s and the Fyfe ‘n Drum before that, is now Booker T’S, a fine dining and catering restaurant that specialized in Mediterranean food.

Northern Illinois University and historic preservation officials in the community have stepped up efforts to relocate and restore a century-old DeKalb County country school. NIU has formally identified a campus site for the Milan Township School District 83 one-room school, which officials hope to restore into a museum learning center on the university campus in DeKalb. The one-room, 100-year-old, wood-frame structure is to be located on the Oderkirk property along the west side of Annie Glidden Road. The site puts it near Graham and Gabel Hills, home of the College of Education, just across the street.

