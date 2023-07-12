Looking Back for July 12, 2023

1923 – 100 Years Ago

Late this afternoon The Chronicle received an announcement from the state department of highways telling of a change in the route of State Road 23, about which there has been so much controversy in the country south of DeKalb. The latest announcement changing the route so as to run practically straight south to the edge of the county, on what is known hereabouts as the South Fourth Street Road. It will cross the Burlington tracks a mile east of Waterman and continue south with some minor engineering changes along the existing highway to a point two miles east of where the route, as formerly planned, entered this county.

A broken arch bar on the rear truck of a gravel car, 10 cars back from the engine on the C.M. & St. P., caused the Fairdale wreck on July 5 resulting in the death of seven men and injury to eight others.

Yesterday was one of the biggest holidays for the farmers’ during the entire year, being the occasion of the annual farmer’s picnic at Kingston Park. It is estimated that several hundred farmers from all over the county were present while several from the towns and villages were also in attendance.

Railroad workmen were today in DeKalb preparing the crossing at Second Street, one of the downtown crossings that have been in need of the extra attention. The Third Street crossing at the present time is being torn up by DeKalb County Telephone Company workmen who are laying the duct tiles for the new cable.

Unable to both handle bicycles and do automobile tire repairing and selling. P. S. Corey & Sons, yesterday afternoon sold out their stock of bicycles and accessories to George Prescott who has a bicycle shop in the east end of DeKalb. Mr. Prescott has an up to date bicycle and motorcycle shop and is certain to make the increase in his business one that will be felt by all who come in contact with him.

DeKalb people must conserve on water consumption. The water situation in the city at this time has reached a serious stage. If it were not for the American Steel & Sire Company using the fire pump, DeKalb people would have no water for drinking purposes today nor tomorrow. The appeal is made today by Mayor J. J. Kingsley and Manager Simms of the Illinois Power Company, in an effort to bring people to the true realization of the seriousness of the situation here. Parts ordered for the large well, which is now out of commission, are expected to arrive here tonight. Arrangements have been made with the Creamery Package Company to do the machine work tonight if the part arrives.

1948 – 75 Years Ago

Hundreds of favorable comments were heard following the concert last evening by the DeKalb Municipal Band under the direction of Dee Palmer, which was playing at Hopkins Park with the new band shell being used for the first time.

It was speed and lots of excitement for the fans yesterday at the inaugural race at the Prather half-mile speedway in DeKalb yesterday. Mighty midgets dashed around the half-mile track at a rapid clip, better than 60 miles an hour, in a series of time trials and four races.

Digging into the theatrical past the Stage Coach Players have come up with an oldie, but a first class thriller, “The Cat and the Canary” for the next production. It will be staged at the barn on the North First Street road for four nights, starting on Thursday evening of this week.

Russell Pigott, the son of Mr. and Mrs. George Pigott, of near DeKalb, and a student at the DeKalb Township High School has been enjoying a tour of Mexico City and many other places of interest. His letters to his parents have been highly interesting and excerpts from a few of them have been made available to The Chronicle.

The Sandwich Fair, the only real honest-to-goodness fair in the county, will have its five-day run this year from Sept. 8 to 12. Although that date is still two months away, there is considerable activity on the fairgrounds right now. The race track is being entirely rebuilt to eliminate a ridge just inside the rail. A huge bulldozer has been tearing up the earth and several trucks are hauling the good black dirt to the track to eliminate that ridge by building the track higher.

A nice fireworks display was given on Monday evening by the Coltonville Grade School. There were around 100 people who witnessed the colorful display. Just before the end, youngsters passed the hat and the on-watchers generously donated for a fine evening of entertainment and a safe and sane Fourth.

1973 – 50 Years Ago

Senate investigators, probing President Nixon’s pardon of gangland figure Angelo DeCarlo will question former White House counsel John W. Dean in the near future, it was disclosed today. DeCarlo, a high-ranking Mafia captain, was pardoned last December after serving less than two years of a 12-year prison term for loan sharking and extortion.

Overland, MO. – Hundreds of thousands of military personnel records were destroyed early today in a fire that extensively damaged a huge building used for storing government documents. Employees said the only personnel in the building at the time of the fire were those working at the computer center on the fourth floor. The giant complex contained records of 56 million past and current members of all branches of the U. S. military.

For at least 85 area people, the courage to function in society begins in a red brick house at 361 S. First St. in DeKalb. “Reality House is a rehabilitation center started about a year and one-half ago by the Ben Gordon Mental Health Center.” The Reality House program offers adults in DeKalb County an opportunity to solve their problems by working in a group setting with concerned people.

The Bahamas, 700 islands bathed in sun and Gulf Stream breezes, gained independence from the British crown today and became the world’s 143rd sovereign state.

1998 - 25 Years Ago

The annual DeKalb Air Show, “A Festival of Wings,” kept spectators with their eyes to the skies Saturday with many different aerial performances. Members of the United States Army Parachute Team, The Golden Knights, hurdle towards the earth in formation.

St. Louis, MO., Air Force Lt. Michel Blassie, buried in the Tomb of the Unknowns for 14 years, was laid to rest today near his home, eulogized by a sister as a man who believed in freedom. Blassie, whose plane was shot down in Vietnam in 1972, was buried with full military honors in the oldest section of the Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery.

A thunderous roar in DeKalb tonight might not be coming from the air show. Huskie Stadium on the Northern Illinois University campus will be generating noise of its own, in cheers and shouts from a crowd of up to 11,000 people. NIU is expecting a huge audience for the Drum Corps Midwest Competition, which began Friday night and concludes tonight. Drum and bugle corps from around the Midwest will compete in four divisions to determine who earns the right to advance to the national finals.

