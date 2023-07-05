Looking Back for July 5, 2023

1923 – 100 Years Ago

People who have been thinking that the pavement near Malta would blow up should have no fear according to State Patrol Office Oscar Larson, who states that there is nothing the matter with the highway. There are some bumps in the road but these have not been caused by the excessive heat according to the state highwayman. Reports are current around town that the cement road in many of the places has been blown up, due to the heat of several days ago. As far as can be ascertained, this has only occurred where the pavement has been newly laid.

Miss Ida Erickson of DeKalb left Tuesday afternoon for Chicago where she will visit for a few day before continuing her journey to New York where she will engage passage for Sweden for a visit with relatives. Miss Erickson does not know how long she will visit in the old country. She may stay through the winter and she may return, according to friends. She is certain upon one point, and that is, that she will return.

Sunday night the garage of Fred Busby of Cortland was entered and some new automobile tires and other things were stolen. The garage is near the house and it seemed queer they were not heard.

Charles Walker of Shabbona Grove is now the owner of a new Ford Touring car.

Except for a half hour spent fighting a coke pile blaze at the Illinois Northern Utilities Company gas plant at Market Street, the DeKalb fire department had a quiet Fourth of July. The fire at the gas plant was discovered about seven o’clock in the morning. From all indications, the Fourth in DeKalb was safe and sane, as no damage has been reported. Warning had been issued by the department that the slightest indication of fire should be reported as a safety first call but such a call was not even answered.

According to announcement made at the rooms of the public library the place will not be open on Sunday, during the months of July and August. The new order was effective Sunday last and will remain so until the cooler weather is scheduled early in September. The Sunday closing order also gives the librarian and her assistant a few Sundays in which to be free to do what they see fit.

1948 – 75 Years Ago

Several complaints were received by the DeKalb police from various parts of the city concerning the shooting of fireworks. The sale and discharge of fireworks is banned and violators of the ordinance are subject to arrest and possible fine. One of the complaints received late last evening from the city hospital the noise having disturbed the hospital patients. The members of the police department have been instructed to arrest all violators but in most cases the violators are gone by the time the complaint is received and the officers arrive at the scene. One violator found that it was an expensive pastime as it cost him $9.40 when he faced the justice of the peace.

About 1 o’clock this morning I.W. of DeKalb was injured when the motorcycle left the pavement on Alternate 30 at the Peterson curve east of DeKalb and went into a barbed wire fence. Apparently he had lost control of the cycle as he was rounding the curve. He was brought to the St. Mary’s Hospital by a passing motorist. He suffered a number of cuts and scratches but is not thought to have been seriously hurt.

It has been suggested that some gravel be placed around the drinking fountain on the ninth tee at the Sycamore Park. Seems that every time a golfer wants a drink he has to contend with a muddy mess around the fountain.

Eleanor Townsend, who has just completed a library course at Columbia University in New York City, is home for a ten day vacation with her parents, Mr. and Mrs. Charles Townsend. After her vacation Miss Townsend will return to New York where she will assume duties as librarian in a “Bookmobile Unit” at Yonkers.

The Genoa fire department was called out Thursday afternoon about 1 o’clock to extinguish a fire which had started in a refrigerator car which was filled with eggs at Hart on the I. C. Railroad. The blaze was discovered in the insulation near the ice department, and damage was confined to the car and insulation only.

Ray Bastian, chairman of the Finance Committee of the Board of Supervisors, is walking these days and not very happy about it. Bastian’s car was stolen from its parking place in Hinckley Wednesday night, he reported to the sheriff’s office. It is believed that the car was taken by an escapee from St. Charles School for Boys, since a car stolen near there was found abandoned in Hinckley.

1973 – 50 Years Ago

Hundreds of families flocked to Hopkins Park yesterday to enjoy the recreational facilities and to attend the Municipal Band Concert. At the end of the concert, a brilliant display of fireworks ended the day’s activities. Not only the bleachers were full for the concert, but the entire hillside overlooking the band shell was filled with people enjoying the many patriotic songs featured last night.

Doran Hershberger, manager advanced engineering at GE’s Appliance Motor Products Department in DeKalb, was recently presented a silver medallion in connection with the filing of his 10th patent for General Electric Company. The latest application relates to a lint shield for the Form V motor, which shields the bearing from lint. The silver medallion is awarded when 10 or more applications are filed by an individual.

Patrolman Terry Shaw of the sheriff’s police and two rescue workers removed C. I., 17, from the 1965 station wagon which went out of control last night at 7:30 on Highway 72 just west of Malta Road. A blow-out in the right rear tire caused the car to leave the highways, run into a fence, and roll over once before coming to rest on its wheels.

1998 - 25 Years Ago

The demands of modern medicine is creating a shortage in a key supply: bodies for research. However, Northern Illinois University has not been effected by the cadaver shortage. For the past several years, the demand for cadavers has exceeded the supply, but a recent push by the Anatomical Gift Association of Illinois has closed the gap, meeting the demand for the first time in years.

A 20-year-old from Sycamore will represent Illinois at the Miss America pageant in September. Amanda Meadows was crowned Miss Illinois 1999 Friday night by reigning Miss American Kate Shindle at the state pageant here.

Mayor Bessie Chronopoulos says she expects to know soon if the DeKalb Regional Mall will be built or not. City officials met with the developer of the proposed mall this week to discuss the often-delayed and much-anticipated project.

