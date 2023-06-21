Looking Back for June 21, 2023

1923 – 100 Years Ago

Due to the fact that as yet no lights have been installed at the community pool in DeKalb, it will be closed every evening at eight-thirty. At this hour it is still light enough for swimmers to get about while at a later hour than this the pool must be closed. The swimming pool is the most popular place in this county, or, for that matter, for several counties around. Swimmers may be seen in the water from morning until night.

With ideal weather, a splendid comedy picture, Harold Lloyd in “Safety Last,” and every preliminary detail having been given the proper attention, the DeKalb Theatre opened under the most favorable circumstances last evening.

Several graduates of Normal, who are teaching now in schools of DeKalb or in city schools in other towns, state it is their intention to attend summer school at Madison, Wis. As it is necessary to spend a few weeks at summer school each year, many believe it would be a good plan to go to Wisconsin University for the six weeks course. Those who intend to go will leave in a week for the Beaver state capital and take up the summer school work. It is also known that a few will attend Chicago and Northwestern Universities during the vacation period.

After being in the jewelry business for nearly 40 years, Mrs. J. H. Langlois will sell out her store, commonly known as Holmquist’s Jewelry Shop and retire from the business.

A.L. Robertson, with the Sturievant Publishing Company of Boston, Mass., an ex-service man stopped off in DeKalb today on his bicycle trip from Boston to Chicago. Mr. Robertson made a wager with a friend in Boston that he could ride to the Windy City on a wheel which wager was promptly accepted. So far he had been to Chicago and won the bet and is now on his way to Denver, Colo. He has traveled 1329 miles on an average of 75 miles per day and has also gained a pound a day since his start. He has been gone from the east just 13 days and states he likes the outdoors so well now that he may not resume his office position when he returns.

Announcement is made today that the DeKalb Piano Company, one of the most progressive of such concerns in the city of DeKalb, will take possession of the old cereal factory on the Sycamore road, within the very near future. The factory, after being remodeled and repaired to the necessary extent, will be ready for the action department from the wing of the main building at the factory in DeKalb.

1948 – 75 Years Ago

This morning the DeKalb police received a report that eighteen young trees, recently planted in front of the Newquist Foundry on Locust Street, had been destroyed over the weekend period. The young trees had all been broken according to the report made this morning by Harvey Newquist. The incident is being investigated and every effort will be made to locate the responsible parties. The breaking off the young trees follows closely a number of reports received concerning damage cause in cemeteries in this area by vandals.

The summer season officially started in DeKalb Sunday when the big cannery of the California Packing Corporation started operations with a test run. Peas harvested on the Bullis farm comprised the first day’s run which was small and designed to test equipment. The length of the pea pack is uncertain. Cal-Pak officials are not allowed to say anything for publication, but from previous experience it is thought that it will last from three weeks to a month.

Many major improvements have been accomplished in the past few weeks at the DeKalb County Tuberculosis Sanitarium on Sycamore Road. The exterior of the main structure at the health center has been given a new coating of asbestos shingles to replace the old stucco.

DeKalb firemen had something out of the ordinary recently when a call came in that railroad ties, still in a car, were burning. Water was necessary in putting out the blaze. Damage was confined to the cars loaded with ties.

Overcast skies threatened to wash out the twin bill baseball game last night out at Prather Field. After the preliminary contest between Tommy’s Sport Shop and the Seventh Ward of Aurora which had been halted by inconsiderate interruptions several times, the clouds opened up in the first inning of the nightcap and forced the game to be called off. Despite conditions, a handful of hardy spectators weathered the rain and remained to see if the players and umpires were of equal durability, but the contestants and the arbiters were of the unanimous opinion that it would be impossible without rowboats.

1973 – 50 Years Ago

Coming to the county which has more Harvestores than any other county in the nation, officials of A. O. Smith Corporation announced today that they will construct a 330,000 square foot factory in DeKalb to manufacture Harvestore systems.

Over 1,200 youths, representing 11 of the world’s finest drum and bugle corps, will converge on DeKalb June 30 to compete in the Drum Corps International “Western Preview.”

DeKalb Mayor Carroll Van Patter has written a letter opposing a permit to establish the Kishwaukee Community Health Service Center Hospital on grounds the facility would have “disastrous” effects on area health care facilities.

The DeKalb Board of Education approved Robert Brayfield as principal at DeKalb High School in one of many personnel actions at yesterday’s five hour session. Brayfield, former assistant principal at the high school, replaces George Walters, who now assumes a teaching position at the high school.

You can share your summer with a child from Chicago’s inner city through the Friendly Town program which is seeking 20 host families from the DeKalb area. Through the program, children from the Gads Hill Center in Chicago, a Spanish-American community, spend one or two weeks with a host family in DeKalb. It is felt by the program’s sponsor that children living in slums need to be exposed to person with different economic standards in order to feel dissatisfaction with their own living conditions and thereby break the poverty cycle.

1998 - 25 Years Ago

The balance between preserving prime agricultural land and paving over it for new developments will be the subject of a new preservation policy before the DeKalb City Council Monday night. Land annexation, the process in which the city expands by claiming territory, usually for development, has become an increasingly controversial matter at the city council level over the last year.

After 11 years of owning what some have called DeKalb’s best restaurant, Mike Muzzarelli has sold the Crystal Pistol so he can spend more time with his one-year-old daughter and the Sycamore restaurant he named after her, Sophie’s Bar & Grill. Muzzarelli took over the former Fargo Restaurant in Sycamore last January. He soon discovered it wasn’t easy running both the Pistol and Sophie’s and still find time to spend with his family.

With the arrival of a site of the World Wide Web, the City of Sycamore has finally entered the Computer Age. Phil Paulson, webmaster for Sycamore-IL.com said the site has become a home away from the hometown for several displaced Sycamore residents wanting to keep up with the community from their home PC’s. With news on local businesses, community events and government, there’s more than enough information for even the most experienced web surfer.

Compiled by Sue Breese