Looking Back for June 14, 2023

1923 – 100 Years Ago

Montgomery Purviance, of Huntington, Ind., was Wednesday fined $10.00 and costs by Judge W. H. L. Rowe, for driving a hearse in a reckless manner. Purviance was going east at the time he was arrested and it is understood that he was not carrying a passenger. It is seldom that a hearse driver is arrested for reckless driving and this is the first time that state highway patrol office O. N. Barson has picked up a hearse driver.

Examinations for those who were behind in their work at the time of the final tests in the rural schools, were held in the office of the county superintendent of schools in this city today. Those in charge state there was many persons who were compelled to take the exams for entrance into high school and for promotion in the grades.

Quite a noticeable change was apparent today when the new regulation was formally adopted by auto drivers in regard to the parking rules, which were observed for the first time today. No cars were seen backed in, all had about the same angle of 45 degrees to the curb. In the past, much trouble was experienced and many times an accident was blamed because of this form of parking. In this manner now no fault can be found in the parking of cars along the streets.

DeKalb police officials have been asked to be on the watch out for a license plate bearing the number 672-459, said to have been taken during the past two weeks from the Emil Silverman garage at 621 North Eleventh Street. Mr. Silverman either lost the number or it was stolen from the garage. Several plates have been turned in at the police station of late but as yet no owners have reported losing plates. Autoists losing license numbers should report the matter at once.

Milton George of Shabbona has resigned his place on the village board as Marshal.

The streets of Fairdale are to be oiled in the near future.

As Thursday is the nationally recognized Flag Day, all those in the city who have the national emblem will no doubt have it placed out in a conspicuous position. In the store fronts the flags will play an important part as every legal holiday the DeKalb stores seem to sense the feeling and show their true spirit of enthusiasm and patriotism by a flag display.

1948 – 75 Years Ago

At 9:30 o’clock this morning the fire department was called to Ninth and Prospect streets where the tar kettle being used by the city street crew had flared. The danger was quickly ended and the truck returned to the station.

Two items were on the Sycamore police book today. One was stolen articles from the Elmwood Cemetery and the other was a Sycamore man being fined heavily for reckless driving on State Street. The articles stolen from the cemetery were reported on Sunday, but it was thought that they were taken sometime during the week. Stolen were: Three urns, one large cement type and one basket of flowers. The motorist of Sycamore was fined $50 and costs on Sunday before Justice of the Peace Arthur Taylor, for reckless driving.

White’s General Store of Kirkland is going out of business due to the liquidation of the MacQueen estate. W. H. Ball, operator of the store, was unable to get a satisfactory lease of the store building.

A load of Hereford steers, owned by Robert White of Waterman, sold at the Chicago yards Wednesday for $38 per hundredweight, an all-time high price for the month of June and the top since the January peak of $41.26. The cattle were purchased by a New York restaurant supply house. They topped the market high of the previous day by $1.50 per hundred.

Two city trucks were damaged yesterday when a tree fell across the cabs and hoods of the vehicles. A city crew of workmen were cutting down a tree between Tenth and Eleventh Streets on Franklin when a gust of wind caught the tree and it fell across the city vehicles.

A merchant in Sycamore upon learning that it would be impossible to hold Kid’s Day this summer has started some preparation of his own to provide the children of his neighborhood with a special event. It will feature some entertainment and refreshments. This affair has been planned for the latter part of June.

With the announcement yesterday that a few boys from Sycamore will have a chance to build their soap box racer and have it entered in a race in DeKalb, interest has surpassed expectations. Next year Sycamore will put in a bid to hold a race. There is a drastic shortage of wheels this year and the invitation from DeKalb indicates more than just a taken effort. It’s a pretty nice thing to have both of these city’s Chamber of Commerce working for one cause, instead of against one another.

1973 – 50 Years Ago

Jack Goldman of the architectural firm, Fields, Goldman and Magee of Mt. Vernon, hired by the DeKalb School district for work on three new schools and additions to five others, is working on a preliminary study of schematic design as more than 50 preliminary designs have already been discarded. There will be an open house tonight at 8:30 at McAuley Hall, second floor east, at which the community may examine preliminary drawings for both the Jefferson School addition and the northwest school.

The work schedule for Skylab’s astronauts was shortened by two hours today to let them go to bed earlier and gradually adjust to an early bird schedule for the final week of the four week mission. The scheduling change will prepare Charles “Pete” Conrad, Joseph P. Kerwin and Paul J. Weitz for a return to earth June 22 four hours earlier than originally planned.

A pizza picnic at the home of Judy (Mrs. John) Cassani was held to kick off the summer volunteer service program of Candy Stripers. Volunteers are high school girls who work in various areas of service at DeKalb Public Hospital. The Candy Stripers were presented long stemmed red roses in recognition of at least 50 hours of service.

1998 - 25 Years Ago

There’s a lake just blocks from downtown Sycamore that few residents even know exists. The lake, or the Lake Property as it’s officially known, is located just beside Sycamore’s sewage treatment plant on North Cross Street, an area infrequently inhabited by people. The mostly unused city property now is being screened as a possible public park.

A stack of rotting railroad ties that had sat for years in an east side residential neighborhood have finally been removed. The ties had cluttered the north end of Prairie Street for as long as anyone can remember and had become a home for alley cars, rats and any number of rodents. The ties had been left there years ago after the ownership of the east-west line changed hands. But nobody knows for sure exactly when the ties were stacked there. The ties reached as high as 6 feet and stretched about 75 yards in length.

