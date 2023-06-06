Looking Back for June 7, 2023

1923 – 100 Years Ago

Considerable fun was experienced in DeKalb yesterday afternoon and evening when two autos came to this city at a lively clip from Batavia, where the occupants of the first car had just a short time before being united in the bonds of matrimony. Arriving here the first machine was able to lose the pursuers, who nevertheless kept a vigilant watch. The remainder of the afternoon was spent in trying to locate them but to no avail. However, just as the 7:42 arrived, the searching party discovered the newlyweds waiting at the station for the train west. Here a joyful little party was held by the searching party and the married couple before the train finally arrived.

Mrs. Pobstman of Chase was in DeKalb on Monday and helped the ladies of the American Legion make wreaths for the soldiers’ graves.

Unger’s Buster Brown Shoe Store has 55 pairs of girls’ pumps and oxfords in patent and kids, black and brown. There are all the famous Buster Brown grades, the best shoes of today, 100% leather and wear like iron. The kids always need new shoes. Buy these new while they last, values to $6.00, at $3.85.

DeKalb business men wishing rapid service from Chicago to this city will be glad to hear the Chicago & Northwestern railroad has now in operation an express train from Chicago to DeKalb making the trip every morning in an hour and a half. This is the fastest service yet obtained between the two cities. The train, making its first stop after leaving Chicago at DeKalb, will leave the city at 10:20 A.M. and arrive in DeKalb at 11:59. Stops will be made in Rochelle, Dixon, Sterling, and points west.

Sycamore street corners are now being adorned with new street signs, arranged so that each sign faces the respective street which it represents. City Superintendent Homer Sargent has had a force of men working the last few days and so far have succeeded in getting a good share of the streets taken care of. The signs are on a black background with silver letters, which show distinctly from a good distance. The city has long felt the need of new signs, so that this move is one that will be greatly appreciated by the citizens.

1948 – 75 Years Ago

DeKalb police were today trying to find some trace of a bank which was taken from the Skaar home early this morning. Police were informed that the bank, which contained about $15 had been taken from the home and was discovered missing about 12:40 o’clock this morning. Entrance to the house was gained through an unlocked door. The bank, of glass, contained silver, pennies, dimes, quarters and fifty-cent pieces.

Help! The Sycamore Public Library needs a rocking horse, you know, one of those low little shoe flies. Look in the attic and dust it off. We will borrow it between your grandchildren’s visits or buy it outright if not too expensive. We have young mothers with babies who come in and lay them flat on the table or carry them about while they look for books. A high chair might tip over. What do you have?

Poppy Day was a great success for the Waterman unit of the American Legion Auxiliary. Workers disposed of 700 poppies bringing in $93.63 with a net profit of $58.63 to be used for rehabilitation and child welfare work among veterans and their families.

Mr. and Mrs. Vernon Shrader and son, Barry, have gone to Redwood Falls, Minn., for the summer. Mr. Shrader will be employed there for the DeKalb Agricultural Association.

Beverly Hills, Cal., - Messages of sympathy came from across the nation today to the family of Charles W. Nash, 84, who rose in the American tradition from farm boy to a leader of industry. Nash was one of the pioneers in the automotive industry. He was born in DeKalb County, Ill, Jan. 28, 1864, where he was a farmer until 1891. Then he went to work in Flint, Mich., as a trimmer in the Flint Road Cart Co.

Brownies of DeKalb County, about 160 of them, enjoyed a day of fun and activities at Camp Rotary MacQueen on Saturday. Although the final hour was dampened by a heavy shower that started about 2 o’clock, the youngsters and leaders crowded into one of the larger buildings and finished out the planned activities without too much trouble. There were about 200 present at the camp, 35 of the group being adult and the remainder were youngsters who were there for the events of the day.

DeKalb County Chapter of the Flying Farmers met for breakfast at the Elmer Plapp farm, southwest of Maple Park last week. There were nearly a hundred present with 34 planes landing there during the morning. There are 45 farmers in this vicinity who are regular flyers.

1973 – 50 Years Ago

The DeKalb County Council for Older Adults is seeking to expand its Meals on Wheels program by offering the service in other town in addition to DeKalb and Sycamore, and by reaching all those persons who would benefit from it. The program offers hot noon meals on Monday through Friday for persons whose health is endangered by exertion or by sub-standard diets resulting from physical or financial limitations.

The DeKalb Planning Commission was told Tuesday night the land on DeKalb’s south side sought by the A. O. Smith Company of Milwaukee, Wis., is “satisfactory” for heavy industry.

A decision on the result of the public hearing held yesterday on the proposed aircraft landing strip near Genoa will probably be made in late July. Gary Pettee, Roselle, a landscaper and licenses pilot, wants to construct the landing strip and a 27-lot residential housing complex on 80 acres southeast of the northern DeKalb County town. The lots would be offered for sale to aircraft owners. The department of aeronautics had originally given Pettee permission to build the project, but strong objections from neighboring property owners necessitated a public hearing.

1998 - 25 Years Ago

The City of DeKalb Engineering Department announces that the Route 23/Fairview Drive traffic signal will be turned on Tuesday, June 9. It will flash red in all directions for 24 hours, followed by actual activation of the signal June 10.

With ribbon-cutting ceremonies attended by local officials, the National Bank & Trust Company of Sycamore officially opened its doors for business at 2290 Sycamore Road in DeKalb on June 4. The new facility was dedicated to the individuals and businesses of the DeKalb area.

There are many awards for business owners and managers. Now there is a special award for the hourly employees. The Innovator’s Award is designed to recognize and encourage individuals employed in the DeKalb County area who possess a talent for solving problems, improving processes or arriving at the unusual, non-traditional solution in their job. The program is intended for those employees who have limited academic experience at the collegiate level.

