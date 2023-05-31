Looking Back for May 31, 2023

1923 – 100 Years Ago

In the May issue of the Furniture Journal, one of the leading furniture publications, appeared a reproduction of a one quarter page ad of the Wirtz and Wirtz furniture store of DeKalb, taken from The DeKalb Chronicle. The DeKalb furniture dealers feel highly honored over the publication as it shows they are live wires and good business men.

People of DeKalb and vicinity displayed an almost total disregard in respecting our countries’ dead heroes. The attendance at the parade and the exercises at the auditorium of the state teachers college was very light and clearly showed that little respect is held for the memories of those who have fought and given the supreme sacrifice in order that his country might enjoy peace and prosperity as a nation. The exercises of the morning were conducted by men of the Legion and pupils of Miss Hattie Cheasbro of the Haish School.

Special examinations were held in the office of the county superintendent of schools today for all those rural pupils who have failed in the examinations for the passing from one grade to another. Also for students who during the examination time were confined to their homes with illness.

First and second grade pupils of the Glidden school, with their teachers enjoyed a picnic to Annie’s Woods Monday afternoon. The children took lunches, and spent the time in typical kid fashion. Ice cream cones were provided by the teachers for the children’s enjoyment.

Orville Johnson of Shabbona Grove has a horse badly cut with barb wire from a runaway Monday.

Announcement comes today from the Illinois Power Company that steam heat will be turned off tonight shortly after midnight and will remain so until the colder weather next fall. The company so far has kept the heat up through the chilly weather that has been so prevalent in these last two months, and with the arrival of the warmer weather now, it will not be necessary to keep the steam pressure going. Merchants and other in the business district do not find much use for the hot water in this weather, so it is believed the announcement will be met with approval by users of the steam.

DeKalb’s camp ground, for the benefit of those who have not been there since opened this spring, is the cleanest and best kept camp ground in the state of Illinois and it might even be safe to say, along the Lincoln Highway.

1948 – 75 Years Ago

A woman drove up and parked in Sycamore this week in the business district, got out of her car and went into a store. Upon returning to the auto she stopped a pedestrian and asked if the parking meters were working. The passerby said that they were. The woman placed a nickel in the meter, got in the car and drove away.

DeKalb Avenue in Sycamore has been repaired except for one spot and this will be completed shortly. “Doc” Foster, superintendent of public works of Sycamore is as pleased as everyone else. Seemed he had a few folks on his neck constantly asking about the repairs. He said if he thought that street was rough, just try First Street in DeKalb. The naggers quietly went their way.

Aurora – Burglars at the Woolworths store went to the trouble of climbing over the roof to break into the place but got exactly nothing. The padlock on a grille on the roof was broken and a filing cabinet had been broken into but nothing of value was taken. The thieves left two dead flashlight batteries and several folders of paper matches.

Pupils of the Crossing School in Ohio Grove went to Chicago Wednesday on a sight-seeing tour. They visited Lincoln Park, The Field Museum and other places of interest.

Mrs. Charles Furland of Victor enjoyed the trip to Holland, Mich., with the Home Bureau members, seeing the many acres of lovely tulips now in full bloom.

Robert Wagner, working for Donald Sawyer of Victor has a narrow escape from serious injury Monday evening while working on the Morton farm which Mr. Sawyer rents. Mr. Wagner set fire to some corn stalks and on his last round of the field the equipment known as a tiller, was too close to the fire and caught fire. Fortunately the main tractor run by gasoline did not catch on fire. The tiller was damaged, but can be repaired. The damage will amount to several hundred dollars.

Pioneer days of a century ago will be vividly recalled when the centennial of the Johnson Grove cemetery near Waterman is celebrated. The old cemetery, oldest in all of DeKalb County, lies two miles south and one mile west of Waterman. It was laid out as a cemetery just 100 years ago this spring to ease the last days of an ailing pioneer woman who knew that she was going to die, but didn’t want to be buried on the lonesome prairie where her grave would be forgotten, nor did she want to be buried in the yard of the family homestead. Sympathetic neighbors heard of he desires and a committee mounted and toiled one Sunday until the present site of the cemetery was found. The two acre plot was formally dedicated as a perpetual cemetery.

1973 – 50 Years Ago

The installation of traffic signals at the intersection of Sycamore and Dresser roads is causing the realigning of the entrance of Hopkins Park, including the two monuments flanking the road. Workmen moved one monument this morning and began work on the second. One monument is dedicated to DeKalb’s children by the League of Women Voters and the city and the other to the father, mother and sister of the parks namesake, Judge Jacob Hopkins.

Ground controllers told Skylab’s astronauts today to conserve electricity as a result of a new power failure and renewed studies of earth’s resources were canceled for the day. Minutes after being awakened this morning, space station commander Charles “Pete” Conrad asked Houston if electrical specialists working through the night had found any way to overcome the new power shortage.

1998 - 25 Years Ago

A class of third graders at Cortland Elementary adopted a unique pet this week, one that sleeps a lot and eats honey-covered insects. He has quills that look like a porcupine, can jump several feet in the air and is nearly blind. Parsnip is an African Pygmy Hedgehog.

Northern Illinois University is upset with the builders of a “clean room” on campus which may bring a lawsuit over the matter. However, NIU is just a bystander in the dispute since the room was built using state funds and all contracts were handled from Springfield. A clean room is an environmentally sealed chamber where special project are performed. These projects are extremely sensitive and require a dust-free environment. The clean room construction in the NIU Engineering Building was supposed to be state of the art. Now, university officials claim several mistakes were made during construction, making the room anything but dust-free.

A measure making its way through Congress may put Sycamore on the map for its part in the Underground Railroad. DeKalb County is home to at least six sites on the Underground Railroad which were safe havens for slaves headed north to Canada from the southern Confederate states.

Compiled by Sue Breese