Looking Back for May 10, 2023

1923 – 100 Years Ago

Visiting the Mooseheart Home School for Children and the St. Charles Home for Boys, 26 members of the sociology class at the State Teachers College were yesterday on an inspection tour. The students were the charge of Prof. Milo Whittaker. The class in sociology this quarter is making a special study of child welfare work and the trip to the nearby institutions was for the purpose of becoming better acquainted with the methods of instruction used. Reports from the college are that the trip was most satisfactory in every way and much benefit derived from the visits.

Workmen have been busy on West Lincoln Highway repairing the street around and near the car tracks, where the street has been so sough. In some places the bricks were uneven and with the contraction and expansion have caused the street to become very bumpy and in much need of repair. A good force has been on the job for the past few days and so far are reporting excellent progress. In some places the bricks have been taken up so as to even off the street as much as possible. A plan is before the city now to repave this stretch from the cement on West Lincoln Highway to the business district. It is hoped that the proposed ideas will go through, as the street has been in a deplorable condition for the last few years.

Dixon authorities called here at the DeKalb station at ten o’clock last night to notify the police of the escape of a young fellow about 19 years of age who broke from the Dixon jail a short time before. As he is wanted by the police of that city on serious charges, they are making every effort to locate him in all the cities in this vicinity. Local authorities kept a sharp vigilance but found no trace of any one answering the description of the jail bird.

Workmen in Sycamore were on the streets today digging up the old bricks and laying a new foundation, where it had sunken in during the winter months. Several such places have been noticed on DeKalb Avenue and also on California Street where the men are at present working. Sand, gravel and crushed stone are being laid on the road bed for the new foundation and it is probable that this will last for some time. Many spaces that were hollow and collecting dirt and water are also being attended to.

1948 – 75 Years Ago

Months of effort in refurnishing and redecorating the majority of the rooms of the Glidden Memorial Hospital will be thrown open for public inspection on Wednesday of this week. On Wednesday, May 12, in observation of the National Hospital Day the public will be invited to inspect the hospital, and not only observe Hospital Day, but also celebrate a belated 25th anniversary. Last fall, the actual quarter-century anniversary of Glidden Memorial, found the work of refurbishing at its height and the observance of the anniversary just had to give way to more important things.

Youngsters with air rifles are causing damage to property of the DeKalb Sanitary Sewage Treatment system, according to Herbert Snyder, employee of the organization. He reported to the police on Sunday that the pumping station at Gurler Street shows evidence of being used as a target by the youngsters. Over 50 holes were found in the windows of the station all made by BB shots. Police are investigating with the hopes that the youngsters feeling the spring urge to shoot out windows can be contacted and their destructive desires quelled.

Slipping from the wet concrete and then sliding on the mud into the ditch, a truck created a dirty job this morning for wrecking crew operators of DeKalb. The truck operated by the Salabitch concern of Chicago was west-bound and skidded when attempting to pass another truck near Malta about 5 o’clock this morning. Ground, made muddy by the rains, acted as a slide for the big vehicle which did not stop until thoroughly mired in the mud of the ditch. The driver was not injured, nor the vehicle damaged.

Clarence F. Walters, Genoa, Ill, is the owner of a registered Holstein cow which has just completed a lifetime production record of more than 100,000 pounds of milk, the Holstein-Friesian Association of American announces today. Her name is Maywood Pride Lucy and she is the 1644th Holstein to product more than this amount of milk.

Town’s Restaurant in Paw Paw, which has been operated for over 37 years by Harry Town was sold to Orville Brewer. About five years ago, Harry Town installed a bowling alley which proved to be a popular addition. He has sold his home, the bowling alley and the restaurant to Mr. Brewer.

1973 – 50 Years Ago

Four men were arrested for illegal logging operations at the Russel Forest Preserve in Genoa and 2,650 board feet of prime walnut logs they cut were confiscated.

The director of the DeKalb County Special Education Association (DCSEA) said all papers have been completed by both sides for the purchase of the Notre Dame facility for the DCSEA. It is just a matter of getting signatures.

It’s an exclusive club, and getting more so. The youngest member is 71 years old. The membership has decreased from 35 in 1940 to 14 today. It is DeKalb’s Last Man’s Club, made up of World War I survivors. The Last Man will earn the right to drink the club’s 1940 vintage champagne, purchased when the club was organized. The club membership has remained stable since 1969, with its 14 members. The organization grew out of a drum and bugle corps that was affiliated with the American Legion.

Four of the Palmer family break ground for a new location just north of the Kishwaukee River on North First Street in DeKalb. A Palmer Music House has been located in downtown DeKalb since 1890. They will soon have two locations.

1998 - 25 Years Ago

The county board is trying to figure out a plan to sell at least a portion of the DeKalb County Nursing Home property later this year. The new nursing home and health department facility is expected to open May or June, 1999.

For the second time in less than a decade, D. B. Hess Co., is expanding its DeKalb production facility as part of $2 million in improvements. The Woodstock Ill. based printer of paperback books has seen its business grow considerably since opening January 1989 and plans to meet that demand by adding 50,000 square feet to its plant at 200 N. Peace Rd.

Community leaders in Genoa are worried about the possibility of a tornado striking the area. With only one siren, which doesn’t always work, officials are troubled about the dangers of not warning residents about threatening weather. The city is investigating the possibility of putting up another warning siren southwest of the city near Willow Glen and the other residential area sprouting up on that side of the city.

Compiled by Sue Breese