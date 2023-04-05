Looking Back for April 5, 2023

1923 – 100 Years Ago

While riding a bicycle last night about five o’clock, Perry Bjelk of The Chronicle, was struck by an unknown autoist and thrown to the curbing, inflicting wounds about the head. The boy was in the act of delivering the Sycamore Chronicle to the interurban line when struck. Oscar Larsen, uncle of the boy, and state police patrolman, happened to be near the scene, rushed to his assistance and took him to a doctor’s office where the wound was given attention. Perry was not injured much and considers himself very fortunate. He was back on the job today apparently none the worse for his injuries.

Ten sleepers were given shelter at the city bastille Tuesday night, and Desk Sergeant J. W. Concidine was kept busy registering the guests. It looks like the coming of warm weather brought all the men out of their nests and ended the hibernation periods until next winter again.

Workmen are busy on the rooms formerly occupied by Charles Redisch, cigar manufacturer, who recently sold out to E. H. Maeser. It is understood that the place is being repaired and remodeled to suit the conveniences of a shoe maker who will soon occupy the rooms.

In Russia everybody with an income over $27 a month has to pay income tax. The tax is 80 percent, four-fifths, on all incomes over $100 a month. How’d you like to live there? We agree. The highest salary paid to any government official in Russia is $52 a month. Even Trotzky and Lenin get no more. Maybe it is too much, at that. Their only consolation is that $52 equals 2600 million rubles. What do you find in today’s news more interesting than this?

Imbibing too freely of moonshine while en route from Chicago to DeKalb got a Chicago man into trouble with the police here last Monday. Officers believed he was too drunk to be allowed to roam the streets and was arrested. When he was arraigned before Judge V. A. Glidden, he pleaded guilty to the charge of being drunk and disorderly, but objected to the fine and costs, which he considered too high. However, there was little argument and within a few moments the man had written his check for $28.10 to cover costs and fine and was released.

1948 – 75 Years Ago

Tomorrow, April 6, is Army Day. As a token of respect for the United States Army which has proven again and again to be the finest body of fighting men in the world, all citizens of DeKalb are urged to display the flag tomorrow. No ceremonies are planned in DeKalb, nor in other parts of the county, although in some places it is featured by patriotic talks and by wearing of the uniform by members of the organized reserves and by National Guardsmen. Businessmen, in particular, are urged to display the flag in front of their places of business on Army Day.

Vandals who have been destroying and damaging property in the Kingston Forest Preserve for more than a year now have worn the patience of the DeKalb County Forest Preserve district commissioners pretty thin. Today, the commissioners announced that a $50 reward had been posted for the arrest and conviction of the vandals, believed to be youths. Swings have been torn down, and other playground materials wrecked or thrown into the road at various times and the commissioners have decided that enough is enough.

At 2 o’clock on the morning of Sunday, April 25, residents of DeKalb will advance their clocks one hour, Central Daylight Time become the official time for the city. Most of the surrounding cities have also adopted daylight time during the summer months. A city ordinance was adopted by the DeKalb City Council in April, 1946, establishing the official time of the city and accomplishing daylight savings time.

A quarter century ago the name California Packing Corporation didn’t mean much to DeKalb. Today, it has tremendous significance. For “Cal-Pak” operations in this county are on a giant scale. The corporation farms and operates under contract 10,000 acres of the county’s finest farm land each year. It offers permanent employment to 110 residents of the community and temporary work during the summer to at least 700 more. And it provides a healthy chunk of the food needed by the entire nation in a year.

John Oster Manufacturing Company of Genoa, announced that it had signed a contract to sell its plant to the Greenlee Bros. and Company of Rockford. The announcement, made late yesterday, came as no surprise, as the important industry of Genoa had been moving machinery out of its plant for the past month. The Oster firm manufactures barbers’ cutting equipment and kindred articles for other fields.

1973 – 50 Years Ago

Kishwaukee Hospital has been granted a tax-exempt status by the IRS, a decision which will save about $3.5 million in interest costs over 30 years. In order to quality, Kishwaukee had to be classified as a charitable organization, provide that none of its income or earnings would go for the private benefit of any of its officers, directors or members, show that use of the bond funds satisfies a public purpose and indicate that the directors were willing to offer the facility to a governmental agency when all the bonds are paid off.

Some members of the housing and art classes in Hinckley visited the Art Institute last Wednesday. The housing class enjoyed seeing the rooms in miniature at the institute, and the art classes also saw many interesting things. A big thanks to Mrs. Lou Gorley, Carol Rupp, and Mrs. Ralph Wurster for a good time.

Twelve exhibitors from Huntley Middle School will enter district competition Saturday at the Illinois Academy of Science Fair at the NIU Fieldhouse. The seventh and eighth grade entrants won first place awards at the Huntley Middle School Science Fair held last week. Almost 200 students entered the show, with projects developed during science classes.

1998 - 25 Years Ago

More car accidents happened at Fourth Street and Lincoln Highway in DeKalb than almost any other intersection in the county last year. The information comes on the heels of recently released driving pattern statistics from local law enforcement agencies. While accidents and accident related fatalities were down around the county last year, a few intersections managed to cause a number of problems.

The Girl Scouts in the Sybaquay Girl Scout Council Wynonwy Service Unit would like to do some good for the community. They would like to “adopt” downtown DeKalb. The girls are looking for businesses that would like help in promoting the downtown area through either window displays, fliers, store decorations or planting flowers around the downtown area. Some of the activities that the scouts have taken part in downtown have been the Farmers’ Market, Christmas caroling and decorating at Christmas time.

Compiled by Sue Breese