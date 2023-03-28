Looking Back for March 29, 2023

1923 – 100 Years Ago

John H. S., of the city of DeKalb, brought suit for divorce in the circuit court of DeKalb County, on March 28, 1923, against Bertha S. The parties were married on December 12, 1912, at St. Paul, Minn., and lived together until November 19, 1919. The complainant states that on November 19, 1920, his wife deserted and abandoned herself from him and has persisted in such desertion and yet continues to absent herself from him, without any reasonable cause. The complainant asks that he may be divorced and forever freed from the bond of matrimony. The defendant resides at present at Halbrite, Saskatchewan, Canada.

DeKalb’s new theatre is rapidly being completed these days and people of this city will wake up some bright morning to view the new edifice in all its beauty and glory. The exterior work has just about been completed although there are numerous little touches to be added which will go far to make the place more beautiful. Work on the interior is being cared for by plasterers who have gone over the ceilings and in some places the sides. The inside is finished in a pure white, with architectural designs over the stage and along the border lines.

From what a number of motorists said this morning spring is a long way off and cold weather may last a few week longer. Any number of cars were found frozen this morning after the cold winds of last night. Several left machines in garages not thinking that the weather was such that it would freeze a radiator. From now on declare many, cars will be drained or left in a heated garage until spring arrives and not while it is on the wing.

Fred Busby and family of Cortland are enjoying a new automobile.

Roller skating in Rollo was enjoyed by both young and old Friday evening. The gym will be open every Wednesday, Thursday, Friday and Saturday evening for the community.

Rev. J. V. Patterson, of the Baptist church of Sycamore, is to give the annual Easter sermon for the benefit of the Knights Templar and it is reported today that the officers have asked reservations for over 400 people. This is an annual event with the commandery, and is always well attended. When the weather is favorable the Templars present a very attractive showing as they march from the hall to the church. Members of the Eastern Star will serve dinner to the Templars at the conclusion of the specially arranged services at the Baptist church.

1948 – 75 Years Ago

The overseas shipment of clothing being sent out by the First Methodist Church is being held over until Wednesday of this week, since clothing is still being received for this project. A ton of clothing has already been sent out and a large accumulation is again waiting for shipment. Anyone having additional garments to send, is asked to arrange for its delivery at the church before Wednesday.

A large delegation of barbershop singers and their ladies from the DeKalb chapter of the Society for the Preservation and Encouragement of Barber Shop Quartet Singing in America will visit the Aurora chapter Tuesday night.

The torrential rains of last Thursday night caused considerable flood trouble in Sandwich and vicinity. Several large areas were completely flooded until public-spirited citizens got out and cleaned out drainage ditches to allow the waters to flow. In the rural areas damage was done to roads and the cement bridge near the Bell farm at Millington collapsed causing traffic to be re-routed.

With the stores and offices closed from noon to 3:15 o’clock yesterday during the time of the Union Good Friday services at the First Methodist Church, the business district was deserted during that period. During the noon hour there were a few people around but from 1 to 3 o’clock there was no activity in the business area, and but few autos were parked. Shortly after 3 o’clock the business district came to life again and from then until the time the stores closed the streets were jammed with people and parking places were at a premium.

It is generally becoming the custom to present a book to the Sycamore Public Library in memory of a friend who passed on, but recently one of the patrons gave the librarian a sum of money to be used for fresh flowers each week in the library as a memoriam. This will give a bit of cheer to many people each day for some time to come. A thoughtful gesture.

The popcorn stand on the corner of West State and Maple Street in Sycamore is being given a spring cleaning job in preparation for the coming summer months. This has been on the corner for many years and is a sure sign that it will not be long before the real warm weather is here.

1973 – 50 Years Ago

Charges by the DeKalb Democratic Party candidate for city clerk that the April 17 city election ballot has “irregularities” and is “confusing” have caused suspension of absentee voting in the DeKalb Municipal Building.

Marlon Brando overshadowed the 45th annual Academy Awards presentations Tuesday night by refusing the Oscar for best actor of 1972, while his motion picture, “The Godfather” won the best picture award.

Using miniature bulbs, sockets, batteries, wire and cigar boxes, Sycamore West School fifth graders learn about electric circuits. The students in Yvonne Johnson’s class touch different wires in the “Octopus Box” until the bulb lights up, which means they have established a circuit registering only about 1 ½ volts.

Northern Illinois University athletic director Bob Brigham recommended to President Richard Nelson that Emory Luck be named the school’s new head basketball coach. The vacancy was created when Tom Jorgensen, after seven years as head coach, announced his resignation to join the Converse Rubber Co., in sales and promotional work.

DeKalb Public Hospital last night became the first county hospital to establish guidelines for allowing abortions. The board of directors voted 10-2 in favor of allowing abortions to be performed in the hospital with the consent of the physician and patient.

1998 - 25 Years Ago

The DeKalb-Sycamore Vintage Auto Club meets every month. The next meeting will be in the conference room of the Genoa Resource Bank. Anyone interested in classic automobiles is invited.

Hiawatha School District’s big yellow buses stayed in the garages today as drivers went on strike. The 14 drivers, who are non-union, met and voted to strike.

Pulling a book from a shelf in the Hinckley Elementary School Library, a parent read aloud a passage explaining how the invention of the space rocket would be a major technological advancement. Students told of how their driver’s education books are older than they are. Teachers stated they often spend their own money to provide supplies for their students.

