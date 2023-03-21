Looking Back for March 22, 2023

1923 – 100 YEARS AGO

Sawyer & Sons, Fifth and Lincoln Highway, who a short time ago erected a splendid garage and filling station have found it necessary to add more room, even more than that which they have acquired through renting two store buildings. Shortly after securing the agency for the Chevrolet automobiles the boys leased the store rooms occupied by Ben Peck and the Co-operative store. These buildings are used for sales rooms and a service station. Conditions have been brought to the attention of the garage men, which makes it necessary for them to have more room. The frame building standing between the garage and the old Edelweiss building is now being razed and the Sawyers expect to erect another brick structure that will add greatly to the value of the property.

With the past few days of mild weather, DeKalb will soon lose its garb of dirty-white snow and in many instances green grass is beginning to show. One place in particular where searching eyes may find a sprinkling of green is on the First Lutheran Church lawn, where the grass is coming through in fine shape. Damage done by the storm of two weeks ago may now be easily seen. Nearly every yard has more than its supply of broken branches and limbs. Spring cleaning this year will find that much attention will have to be paid to the work outside the house.

Glidden Switzer, DeKalb boy attending Antioch College in General Springs, Ohio, will send a test message over the radio tonight at 9:05 from the broadcasting station at General Springs, Ohio. The message is broadcasted from the station at General Springs and according to relatives of the boy who have received word, he is anxious to know if his friends in DeKalb will receive the message. Those hearing the message tonight are asked to call the Chronicle tomorrow morning so that reports of the receipt of the message may be made.

A sleighing party by the young people in Cortland might be postponed on account of the uncertainty of the weather.

For the purpose of keeping vaccines and serums at the proper temperature the year round, and to continue the store slogan, “progressive druggist,” Stills Inc. have this week installed a biological refrigerator. The refrigerator is white, fits in very well with the fixtures of the store, and the chest has an ice capacity of 100 pounds. The one side is made up of several drawers which hold the various medicines that must not get above the average heat, which the other has a similar compartment below with the ice chamber above. It is stated that these biological refrigerators are used extensively throughout the south and their merits are now becoming known in the north.

1948 – 75 YEARS AGO

The casketed remains of Pfc. Egbert Ogden Lovell, son of Mrs. Adeline Lovell, a World War II deceased member of the Marines from DeKalb, is being returned from overseas for final burial. The body of the DeKalb war hero was among the 3,257 Pacific war dead aboard the U. S. transport Walter W. Schwenk, which arrived in San Francisco. The body was interred in the Iwo Jima temporary military cemetery in Kazan Retto, but was returned to this country for final internment at the request of his mother.

Motorists whizzing down U. S. Highway 30 at night soon will have cause to remember the village of Shabbona. There will be little doubt in their minds that they are passing through a village with more than the average “git-up-and-git” when they see the modern lighting system which will illuminate the highway for a stretch of almost half a mile through the heart of the business district.

Foxes in DeKalb County had better beware. August Groop of Sycamore recently sent for a fox hound by mail. The dog is named Fuzzy. He is expected to arrive any day. Mr. Groop has been telling his friends the merits of the West Virginian hound.

Chief of Police Horace Fothergill announced this morning that the police department of Sycamore had started a drive on motorists violating speed and not stopping at the proper signs. He pointed out that during the last few weeks motorists have been speeding excessively and have been ignoring stop signs. This is a direct violation of the laws of Sycamore. Chief Fothergill emphasized the fact that anyone caught during the drive would be fined heavily for the violation and if it is considered serious enough a jail sentence may be imposed.

Aurora – William Rolf, of Batavia, pleaded guilty to running two stop signs and chasing a fire truck, and paid a fine of $35 and costs. He was arrested by officers in a squad car who saw him driving 50 miles an hour. Asked about his hurry, Rolf had a good excuse. He thought the fire was in the Aero Welding Plane on the west edge of the city, which he owns.

1973 – 50 YEARS AGO

Plans are being finalized by the DeKalb Park District for a creative playground environment at Liberty Park, situated on Lewis Street between 10th and 11th streets in DeKalb.

Officials of two law enforcement agencies said today representatives from their departments had photographed participants in the “silent communion” held on the NIU campus yesterday for the Indians at Wounded Knee. The 30-minute sit-in was conducted by members of the American Indian Assistance Committee at NIU. NIU Security Department Director James Elliott said one of the “younger officers” had taken pictures of the participants in violation of an “unwritten rule” of the department. He said there is an “understanding” among the department that no pictures are taken unless there is violence.

The DeKalb County Housing Authority voted to proceed with the plans to build a 20-unit low-income housing project on 3 acres of land at 14th and Lewis Street in DeKalb. The project, in the works since 1969, originally called for 36 units. However with rising construction costs, the housing authority’s $509,000 is enough to construct only 10 duplex structures.

1998 – 25 YEARS AGO

After almost getting to the top for the last few years, “New Pennies” finally made it. DeKalb High School’s 1997 literary magazine, “New Pennies,” had received top honors in the National Council of Teachers of English competition. The NCTE holds a nationwide competition each year to judge the best of high school literary magazines.

Crime Stoppers is seeking information in connection with a reported shooting of a horse on Shabbona Grove Road, approximately one-tenth of a mile east of Waterman road.

Huskie Buses will head out of downtown Sycamore for the last time May 8 after a student committee concluded the route is not “cost effective.” The route, which makes eight downtown stops about 10 times a day, was cut due to low student ridership.

