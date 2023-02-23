Looking Back for February 22, 2023

1923 – 100 YEARS AGO

Farmers driving in from the country are experiencing much trouble these days when the roads are so slippery and in some places covered with ice. Those driving horses say the going is very slow and several times an animal would slip and fall, oftentimes damaging the harness. Even in town there were places where the road is such that teams find it hard work to plod along over the ice and pull a heavy wagon. With the ice melting now it is hoped that the roads will become so that traffic of all kinds will not be hampered.

Fire, believed to have started from an over-heated furnace today, destroyed the Hinckley Methodist church and the adjoining parsonage. When the first call arrived in DeKalb this noon it was thought the entire town of Hinckley would be destroyed as the fire, which was discovered at 11:45, was then out of control and spreading fast to the parsonage and adjoining buildings. Calls were sent to the fire departments of Aurora, DeKalb, Waterman, and Plano, and within half an hour after the call was received, the Aurora department had a chemical truck on the scene. It is estimated that over 70 firemen worked to control the fire. It was only through the concentrated effort of the firemen that the town of Hinckley was saved from utter ruin.

Legion men of Sycamore are wearing a smile today, now that their new sign has arrived that they have waited so long for. The new emblem was ordered about two months ago, and was expected to arrive a week or so after it was ordered, but owing to some misunderstanding, it did not arrive until yesterday. The sign is one of the latest and most up-to-date electrically lighted signs there is made and Legionnaires are very proud of it. It is about 20 inches and has the emblem of the American Legion in outstanding prominence.

1948 – 75 YEARS AGO

A DeKalb business man found recently that it costs more to deliver a lawn mower than it does to keep it. Having sold the mower for five bucks, he decided to load it into his car and deliver it. Finding that it would not fit into the rear seat of his auto, this gentleman placed it in the trunk with the handle sticking out. All of this took place in the garage. He then got into the car and backed out, forgetting that he had left the rear door open. The car was one of those that the rear door opens toward the front. The door caught on the garage. Damage, $75 to deliver a $5 lawn mower.

Yesterday afternoon the city street crew was busy flushing the Lincoln Highway from First to Seventh Street but the activity has been halted by the sudden drop in the temperature. With most of the stores closed on Thursday afternoon and but few cars in the business district, the flushing work was started early in the afternoon and the crew started at First and worked east to Seventh with both the sidewalks and pavement being flushed. While the crews were at work a gale from the west arrived blowing leaves and dirt on the heels of the workers engaged in the cleanup activity. Some of the stores entrances this morning were piled with leaves. In spite of this, the main street took on a much fresher appearance this morning.

Thanks to the generosity of one of the city’s pioneer residents, DeKalb has one of the most beautiful and stately library buildings in the state of Illinois. The magnificent stone structure called the Haish Memorial Building and which is the home of the DeKalb Public Library was a gift of Jacob Haish, one of the city fathers and one of the men who helped conquer the greatest American prairies by developing barbed wire, the inexpensive fencing long known as the “farmer’s friend.” The building was completed 17 years ago in 1931 and was erected at a cost of $150,000. Haish died at the age of 99 years before he could carry out an often expressed desire to establish a trust fund to fill its shelves with books and periodicals.

There is to be no more parking in front of the driveway to the fire station in Shabbona. When an alarm was sounded the other night a large truck was found parked and locked in front of the firehouse and the boys had a hard time to get the fire truck out. The department is a volunteer one.

1973 – 50 YEARS AGO

DeKalb Councilman Francis Cliffe, Fourth Ward, claims there’s room for improvement in several DeKalb municipal offices, particularly the police and fire departments, which he says are becoming too impersonal. He calls the urban renewal office a “big waste of money” and says among reasons he isn’t seeking reelection in April is the lack of cooperation between the city manager and the City Council.

At the Monday night meeting of Hinckley-Big Rock Unit Dist. 429 Board of Education, a resolution was adopted by the board registering its objection to a proposed airplane landing strip to be established at the east of the Big Rock school playground. The objection was based on the hazard it posed to the play area.

This is National FFA week, and to commemorate the occasion, the Hiawatha FFA Chapter will again hold its annual Farm Zoo. One of the purposes of the Farm Zoo is to give city as well as country residents an opportunity to see several types of farm animals such as a sow and her litter, beef and dairy calves, sheep and lambs, a goat, ponies, rabbits and many others.

1998 – 25 YEARS AGO

Thanks to a donation from a local couple, a community building is serving the community once again. Built by the Finnish Americans of DeKalb in 1917, the Finnish Temperance Hall, 1021 State St., was once a place for the men who worked in DeKalb’s industrial district to eat and sleep. Now that Howard and Milly Eychaner handed over the deed to the property, it is the new DeKalb Area Women’s Center.

The Afton Forest Preserve will remain alcohol free despite a small fraction of County Board members who believe beer and wine could be safely consumed at the county owned park. The ordinance unanimously passed by the Forest Preserve Committee earlier, but those members helped to vote down the ordinance when it came before the full board.

A local radio station’s wish to be heard better in DeKalb County is not sitting well with a group of Pierce Township residents. WSQR, AM-1560, has proposed placing four 170-foot radio transmission towers on the west side of Lynch Road in Pierce Township. With the new towers, the owners hope the station’s waves can be picked up by listeners with greater frequency throughout the DeKalb-Sycamore region.

– Compiled by Sue Breese