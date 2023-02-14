Looking Back for February 15, 2023

1923 – 100 YEARS AGO

John P. Manning brought suit for $1,000 damages in the circuit court against Jacob F. Willrett of Malta. According to the papers filed, it is alleged that the defendant on January 30, 1923, was the owner of a large herd of cattle which were driven by his servants in an easterly direction at a point about 3 miles east of Rochelle, Ogle County, along the Lincoln Highway. That an employee of the plaintiff was at this time driving an automobile along the same highway and by reason of the cattle being driven in a negligent manner a number of the cattle ran from the herd and struck the automobile of the plaintiff, damaging it to the extent of about $500.

J. W. Concidine, custodian of the city clock has been having his troubles since the cold weather has set in, especially after the snow storm. The clock stopped three or four times and although he has made every effort to get it going, it seems to stop after short operation. The machinery of the timepiece was carefully cleaned and oiled today and the night sergeant of police says that it will keep going from now on.

Burning soot from the chimney of the home on the farm of David Syme, occupied by Ole A. Askland, near Esmond, yesterday destroyed several farm buildings, but through the efforts of the neighbors, the home and one or two of the larger buildings were saved. The fire was discovered during the early forenoon and an alarm was sent to neighbors, who in turn called others, and within a short time a force of volunteer firefighters was on hand. Bucket brigades were formed and with the wind blowing the flames away from other buildings including the residence, these were saved.

Miss Mary Hamsmith, attorney of Sycamore, addressed a Woman’s Club of Sandwich at its last meeting a few days ago. Miss Hamsmith is a woman of ability and is the only woman lawyer in this county. She is a member of the Sycamore Woman’s Club and has, on many occasions, assisted it in any manner she was able.

Efforts of Herbert, Ill., business men to secure a post office have been successful, according to an order received at the Belvidere post office, authorizing the reopening of a Herbert office. The village once had a post office but it was discontinued when rural carrier service from Kingston was established.

1948 – 75 YEARS AGO

J. J. McFarland owner and manager of the State Theater in Sycamore has announced that he will provide a free show to all children in Sycamore in observance of “Sycamore Days,” which will be held on Friday and Saturday. “Sycamore Days” is one of the big affairs for the Sycamore merchants and people of the community. At this time the merchants show the latest lines in their merchandise which attracts many patrons.

According to an announcement of the Civil Aeronautics Administration, the DeKalb airport, located at the former Interstate plant is included in a proposal to spend $1,048,500,000 during the next three years of construction and improvements of 4835 airports throughout the United States. The 42-acre field, located just east of DeKalb on Pleasant Street, was operated during the war in conjunction with the Interstate Aircraft Engineering Corporation plant, which since had been leased to the General Electric Company.

The life of a policeman is varied. He not only must apprehend criminals, direct traffic, settle family troubles, make ambulance calls, and the like, but on occasion must carry out other duties. This morning shortly after 8 o’clock a report was received that a black hog was running loose in the 500 block of South Seventh Street. Two officers were dispatched to the scene to capture the animal. The two officers carried out their assignment and after capturing the hog, returned it to its owner. The animal had escaped from a farm south of the city.

Chief of Police Horace Fothergill was looking over the parking violation tickets the other day and came across a license number that he thought was familiar. Upon looking it up he discovered to his own amazement that it was issued to Horace Fothergill of Sycamore. Seems that his son drove the car downtown and over-parked.

Telephone lines have been repaired the past week in Victor. It was a cold job for the men but it is appreciated by all users here. It is a treat to see poles in an upright position with wire where they belong. The lines were an eye sore ever since the sleet storm of a year ago this February and some places longer than that. It was not an easy job at many times for the telephone centrals to place calls and they could do nothing about it. Now with much new wire and many new poles, it is hoped we can have service most of the time.

1973 – 50 YEARS AGO

Shock and ecstasy, laughing and crying. For 20 former prisoners of the war in Vietnam and long years of separation from wives, mothers and fathers and children ended in emotional reunions at military airports across the country.

A relationship that began with a story in the Daily Chronicle and blossomed into a marriage has been broken off. Connie Redsour, who married Mahmoud Adrawbawi after he appealed to readers for a wife when he was threatened with deportation after technically violating his visa, has been separated from her husband for six weeks. Divorce papers have not yet been served on Akrawbawi. On his marriage application, he indicated that this was his first marriage. An investigation is being conducted to determine whether he had been married in his native Jordan.

An early March date will be set for a public meeting on a request for a liquor license in Malta. The village had been dry since 1916.

A corporation designed to attract new industry and help existing industry expand in the DeKalb area is being formed. The DeKalb County Development Corporation, a limited profit organization, will have its initial meeting on Feb. 20 in the basement meeting room of the National Bank and Trust Co.

1998 – 25 YEARS AGO

Cars speed by the corner of Peace Road and Pleasant Street in DeKalb. Traffic on certain parts of the road exceeds more than 14,000 cars a day. County officials anticipate expanding Peace Road to four lanes within the next 10 years.

After hearing a new four-point plan to radically redevelop parts of DeKalb, it’s hard to drive through the city without picturing what could be. A hotel or a riverfront shopping district appears where Lincoln Highway and the Kishwaukee River meet. People are filing into buses and cabs at the Union Pacific Railroad station between Sixth and Seventh streets. The clutter disappears from the East Lincoln Highway corridor and downtown DeKalb is once again thriving.

The board of directors at DeKalb Genetics Corporation announced yesterday that they have unanimously agreed to pursue a possible business combination. Under the plan, the company will most likely be sold this year.

Police are searching for a single-engine plane stolen over the weekend from the DeKalb-Taylor Municipal Airport. The plane was last flown into the airport along Pleasant Street Saturday. But when the plane’s owner went to see the plane Sunday it was gone. The owner is uncertain how the 1993 Piper Warrior plane was stolen. The plane has an estimated value of about $109,000.

– Compiled by Sue Breese