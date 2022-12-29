Looking Back for December 28, 2022

1922 – 100 YEARS AGO

January 1 starts the annual work of inventory in most of the stores along the street. Clerks are kept busy counting and lotting the merchandise while others check and add results. It has been the custom in DeKalb to start right after the Christmas holiday so as to get an estimate of stock on hand. In this manner the volume of actual business is ascertained and the profit found for the year.

One hundred eleven years seems a long time to live, but Mrs. Mary Vermett, who lives on a farm near Woodstock, this Christmas celebrated the birthday of that many years. It is believed in circles there that she is the oldest living Christmas baby in the state of Illinois, none other having claimed this distinguished number of years of life.

Several people heard the radio concert last night at Swanson’s Electrical shop, when Edward Swanson tuned in on the various stations all over the country. The first was WKYW station at Chicago, which gave a reproduction of Scrooge’s Christmas, with Tiny Tim, Bob and all the original characters which the English author, Dickens, pictures so vividly. From this station they tuned in on Davenport and heard an interesting concert. Many other places were also reached and at a late hour in the night several were still listening.

Denver traffic officers are to be illuminated, not “lit up” in the general use of the word, but at the same time lighted. A new system for controlling traffic at crowded corners in Denver will be put into effect. The invention that of A.G. Paine, automobile man, consists of a large leather belt with a red light on the front and back. Traffic officers will wear this belt and electric batteries will be carried. Whenever a traffic officer signals traffic to proceed east and west, for instance, his “fore and aft” will flash out red lights to warn all motorists, proceeding north and south, to halt. Every traffic officer thus will be his own semaphore.

Due to an oversight in telling of the work done by the various benevolent organizations among the poor during the Christmas days, the work done by the ladies of St. Mary’s Benevolent Association was omitted. The good done by the ladies was of such a character that it should not go unmentioned. Saturday was spent in giving away baskets of home-cooked, old-fashioned Christmas dinners to poor families of this city.

1947 – 75 YEARS AGO

Pinsetters, bowlers and spectators were sent scurrying last night about 8 o’clock when a tear gas canister bomb was thrown through a rear window at the DeKalb Recreation, located at 215 North Fourth Street. The canister bomb was tossed through an open window from the alley as the Wurlitzer League bowlers were rolling their second game. Clouds of what appeared to be white smoke started rolling up the alleys on the north side. It was first thought that a fire had started, but the tear gas was so strong that no one could go near that area. A call was placed for the fire department and Fire Chief Stanley Tastad donned a mask and was able to locate the canister.

Saturday was a big day in Paw Paw when Santa Claus came to town and provided the youngsters with thrills that will long be remembered. He appeared here through the Smith-Reynolds Post Number 511 of the American Legion and gave gifts of candy and fruit to all this young friends.

The northwest corner of South Third and Grove Streets “don’t look the same” since it had its face lifted by modernization and improvement of the buildings there. With the official reopening today of the newly constructed oil station on the corner operated by Harold and Sutton, public attention has been sharply focused on the improvements. Old dingy buildings have been torn down, others have had their faces lifted with paint and repairs, and the new Super Cities Services station shines like a jewel.

Because of the increased cost of living, a bonus of one-half of one month’s pay to employees with a year’s record of service was announced by the California Packing Corporation, through its president Alfred W. Eames. The bonus is based on November 1947 salaries, and will be paid to all employees who have been continuously with the company for one year ending December 15. Officers and directors of the company are not included in the bonus.

Kenneth Burtch is a patient at the Glidden Memorial Hospital following injuries received in an auto accident which occurred shortly after midnight Christmas morning. The accident happened on Route 30 about three miles east of Cortland when the auto driven by Burtch went out of control and struck a culvert. The DeKalb ambulance was called and Burtch was taken to the hospital. He received a broken right ankle and numerous cuts and bruises. The auto was badly damaged and was hauled to a DeKalb garage.

1972 – 50 YEARS AGO

A proposed $12,500 feasibility study for a county airport to replace the city of DeKalb’s airport was defeated 21-1 at Wednesday’s County Board meeting. DeKalb’s airport became entangled in the question of a proposed east tollway access road, which would run from Highway 64 in the north to Highway 38 in the south, when plans for the road indicated it would cut through the present airport. Federal regulations indicate that the airport cannot be sold unless another is built to replace it.

Harry S. Truman, the straight-talking son of a Missouri horse trader who rose to the presidency and led his country during two wars, was to be buried today in the Rose Garden of his presidential library. Only his family and closest friends were included in the ceremony to bid the 33rd president a final farewell.

The Jewel Food Store, on Sycamore Road in DeKalb, became the only supermarket in DeKalb with extended shopping hours two months ago. Today Jerry Bates, manager of Jewel, remains optimistic about the idea of extended hours at his supermarket. Managers at two other DeKalb supermarkets remain skeptical about how necessary and profitable the extended hours of operations can be in DeKalb. The store is open longer to accommodate those persons who do not have access to a car during the day, who work during the day or who just prefer to shop when the store is less crowded.

1997 – 25 YEARS AGO

Alan Katz, a sixth-grade student with the H.E.A.R.T. Homeschool Association, won the school-level competition of the National Geography Bee on Dec. 11, and a chance at a $25,000 college scholarship.

The Christmas season has been very special for the local Salvation Army, particularly after finding the treasure of a Spanish Doubloon sunk in a donation kettle. The service organization that provides Christmas toys and good for many needy families in DeKalb County was the recipient of some unique seasonal cheer from a few anonymous donors.

The Genoa-Kingston Rescue Squad soon will add new heavy equipment to its battle to save lives. Recently, the rescue squad rolled a new custom heavy rescue truck into its home at 309 Railroad St. to replace its current vehicle, at a cost of $265,000.

