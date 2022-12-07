Looking Back for December 7, 2022

1922 – 100 YEARS AGO

Advertising in the Chronicle brought results to one farmer living south of the city when he advertised turkeys for sale before Thanksgiving. That same night he was visited by a party under cover of darkness and the next morning every turkey was gone. At first the man was rather indignant over the quick results obtained which netted him no returns for his months of tireless patience, but then thinking it over he realized that the high price of turkey probably had something to do with it. Those having any fowls for sale would do well to keep them well undercover at night.

Several cars were noticed to be having a hard time this morning on the Sycamore and DeKalb road due to the slipperiness of the pavement. One car was about to make a slight incline on the road but skidded into a ditch at the side. Several were noticed to turn about in the pavement unless they were equipped with chains. Those who drove fast this morning were taking a big chance of skidding into the ditch and smashing their machines.

Several mothers from Sycamore are in DeKalb today, with their babies, attending the Baby Clinic in the American Steel Welfare building on Fourth Street. Here the child is weighed and examined by competent and trained nurses who make a specialty of child diseases. The mother may ask any question regarding the care and rearing of a child, or advise on their health condition. In this manner the women are better able to prevent disease which would otherwise threaten the children.

Some of Leo McCabe’s horses broke out of a pasture on Sunday and when Mrs. McCabe endeavored to assist in getting the animals headed back toward the barn again, she fell, severely injuring her knee. It is reported that the ligaments in the leg are sprained and the woman will be unable to get about for a few days. The injury is not considered serious and her numerous friends trust her complete recovery will be announced within a short time.

Cold weather brings to the minds of the Rotarians the project of the old Carter icehouse being turned into a skating place for the kids of DeKalb. The plans were given much thought several weeks ago and with the cold spell now, the idea is being fostered by several members of the club. It is thought that the work will start sometime in the near future with the filling of the pond to its largest capacity. The reservoirs hold several thousands of gallons of water, and has a large dimension. This place would make an ideal skating pond for the young people of the city.

1947 – 75 YEARS AGO

Sometime during the early morning hours safe crackers made successful hauls at the Paul A. Johnson Garage in Waterman and the Kauffman Feed Mill, obtaining $1,600 in cash from the garage and about $100 from the feed mill safe. Entrance to the Johnson garage was made by jimmying open the east door. The burglars then closed the door and placed batteries in front of them to hold them shut. They then proceeded to jimmy the door into the office, where the safe is located. Just how entrance was made to the feed mill is not known but equipment for opening the safe was secured from one of the trucks in the mill.

Members of the Malta village board and other responsible residents of the community are much concerned about the recent habit developing among children when there is a bit of snow on the streets. The youngsters have been attaching their sleds to the rear bumpers of cars and hitching rides. One near accident was averted only through the presence of mind of a careful auto driver. Motorists, adults and the parents of children are urged to cooperate in the elimination of this potential tragedy maker.

The body of Pvt. Kenneth L. Freeman, son of Mr. and Mrs. Richard J. Freeman of Sycamore, arrived last night via a Chicago Great Western train from Chicago. Pvt. Freeman is the first hero of World War II to return from overseas to Sycamore. He was killed in the “Battle of the Bulge” on January 19, 1945.

DeKalb’s radio station, WLBK, will go on the air on or about noon Friday, Dec. 5, according to an announcement made today. The new station will operate on 1360 kilocycles, with 500 watts of power. The station, which is owned and operated by Ted Lanes and Rolland Wallem, is a daytime station and will operate from sunrise to sunset under license from the Federal Communications Commission.

Two thousand, six hundred and twenty-two people in Sycamore use the public library; this free treasury of knowledge, fun and facts. Any family can obtain more fun out of life and increase its earning power simply by taking advantage of the tax-supported Sycamore Public Library.

1972 – 50 YEARS AGO

Apollo 17′s astronauts rocketed through space today on the final and most difficult chapter of America’s planned exploration of the moon, sailing smoothly despite an electronic failure that delayed their departure by almost three hours and forced them to step up their speed slightly.

The DeKalb-Ogle Telephone Company broke this week for a major revision and addition to its business office at 225 E. Locust St. Much of the present structure will be knocked down to create a new building front and add 2,100 square feet of space. The $185,000 project is expected to be completed by June.

A load of shelled corn, an unintended harvest, was dumped on Highway 23, one-half mile southwest of Sycamore when a car driven by Herman McCall of rural Sycamore, ran into the rear of the wagon after skidding about 45 feet. There were no injuries in the accident when McCall was on his way to deliver Chronicles.

A few partially sunny days, lack of precipitation and frozen ground have greatly aided DeKalb County farmers in finishing long-delayed harvests.

1997 – 25 YEARS AGO

Rural small towns from Kane County to the Mississippi River are beginning to team up to fight for their peaceful quality of life against the nation’s largest railroad company. At issue is a difference in Union Pacific’s train whistle policy which blasts rural residents from their beds at night but leaves suburban Chicago residents quietly unaware of the passing trains. This has brought the Town of Cortland to court, and the towns of Cortland, Elburn and Morrison together to lobby legislators in Washington and Springfield to change the rules.

DEKALB Genetics Corporation announced today that it has been granted a patent by the European Patent Office directed to a method of corn transformation. This patent is directed to the use of microprojectile bombardment, in which a “gene gun” is used to insert desired genetic material into corn cells. The patent is not limited by types of genes that maybe introduced into corn.

A difference of about $25,000 is the only thing holding the Sycamore Park District from completing a 185-acre expansion of the Community Park in the city’s east side. The park district has been negotiating to buy the DeRose property for the past few months but the two sides have yet to see eye-to-eye over the 85-acre farm property along Airport Road and adjacent to the park.

– Compiled by Sue Breese