Looking Back for Oct. 26, 2022

1922 – 100 YEARS AGO

Some time ago the police were ordered to remove a man from one of the late trains, the trainmen believing him demented. The prisoner proved to be Anthony Smid, of Cedar Rapids, Iowa. The man, it was believed at the time, had been drinking moonshine, and after two or three days rest here, was allowed togo home. He writes Chief F. W. Riddell today telling him of his safe arrival home and his friends meeting him at the train. The department here received a box of cigars and many words of appreciation from Smid for the good care he received while in the station here.

Officer Ben Peck was compelled to chase two speeders out onto the South Fourth Street cement this morning before he was able to halt either of them. One car, driven by a woman, was first seen and Officer Peck started after it. As he approached he discovered another car trying to keep pace. Peck drove alongside the big car driven by the woman and as he blew his whistle, his speedometer showed the auto to be traveling at the rate of 46 miles an hour. The woman paid a fine and was dismissed. The other driver was ordered to appear at the station this evening.

Prof. E. C. Page’s museum of history at the state teachers’ college has been given an addition during the week, by a farmer living near Waterman. It seems that the farmer was attending to his fall plowing and in the operation, turned over a large tooth. He examined the article carefully and believed it might have a historic value brought it to the college museum. Since being placed by Prof. Page the tooth has attracted considerable attention among the students.

A faulty lock on the steering wheel which caused the driver of the machine to lose control, a Ford belonging to H. F. Linde, of Chicago, formerly of Moline, crashed into an abutment near the Cortland corners last night. Mr. Linde and a Mr. Fischel were in the machine, neither receiving any serious injuries, although the car is a total wreck. It is evident the machine was traveling fast, as the engine is crowded back onto the frame 12 or 14 inches.

Thirteen years of faithful service on one of the express wagons of the city has earned for the animal a place on the pension farm of the company, and a new horse has been sent to this city for use here. The animal, the big gray horse, has figured in two or three sensational runaways, in one instance breaking a bubbling fountain at Fourth and Lincoln Highway, but his continuous service earns for him a rest. The company officials believe the usefulness of the animal is a minus quantity at this time, and have therefore ordered him taken to the pension farm.

1947 – 75 YEARS AGO

A huge machine, powered by a Diesel motor and with many of the controls operated with hydraulic power, made short work of leveling the gravel that is being applied to the Malta-Shabbona road. The machine smooths out the gravel on the curve just north of Shabbona. Rocks that are loaded with the gravel have to be lifted out by hand and tossed to one side.

With the assistance of Mrs. Hazel Eraas, Senior Regent of DeKalb Chapter, Women of the Moose, the first spade of dirt for the new fraternal home of the Loyal Order of Moose, at Fifth, Girard and Grove Street, is removed by Curtis Dowden, governor of DeKalb Lodge, No. 586. The event was an all-important one to members of DeKalb Moose as the organization long has outgrown its present quarters. It is expected the new structure will be completed within the coming year. The cost will be nearly a quarter million dollars.

A quiet evening was enjoyed by the DeKalb police department with not a single report being made concerning Halloween pranksters. Chief of Police B. F. Peck yesterday warned the youngsters that a clamp was to be placed on all pranksters and that police officers had been instructed to arrest all Halloween celebrators.

Police Chief Horace Fothergill announced this morning that all children riding bikes recklessly would be arrested and taken before a justice of the peace. Chief Fothergill explained that he had received many complaints of the children riding bicycles almost hitting pedestrians. This is true when a child is riding at a fast clip on the sidewalk in the downtown section and makes a turn at a corner. Parents are advised to warn the children about the consequences of reckless riding.

London – Princess Elizabeth will wear a wedding gown of heavy white silk satin with a fine misty white tulle veil, the London Evening Standard reported today. If the Princess carries a bouquet, it probably will be of white lilies, according to the Evening Standard.

1972 – 50 YEARS AGO

Mr. and Mrs. Emmett Youngren will be honored at an open house in their home in DeKalb for their 25th wedding anniversary. The Youngrens were married Nov. 1, 1947, at Alpine Lutheran Church, Rockford, and have made their home in DeKalb for the past 25 years. Their daughter, Beverly, is a senior at DeKalb High School. Their son, David, and his wife, Becki, will be unable to attend, as they are living in Dunoon, Scotland, where David is serving with the Navy aboard the USS Canopus.

The entire community of Somonauk is invited to attend the children’s Halloween party on Oct. 31 to witness the festivities. The children’s parade will begin at 6 p.m. from behind the Somonauk High School and will move to the Somonauk Grade School gym where costume judging in various age groups will be held.

Residents along West Lincoln Highway across from the NIU lagoon and arboretum complained about losing property at a public hearing on the widening of the road Friday evening. Dr. Kurt Biss, a spokesman for a group of residents opposing the widening, expressed concern about the state’s acquiring a 15-foot right-of-way on the south side of the road when no right-of-way is being taken from the north side of the road between the Kishwaukee River and Normal Avenue.

1997 – 25 YEARS AGO

Volunteer parents and teachers will wire Clinton Rosette Middle School for Internet access this weekend. The wiring of the building’s first-floor classrooms, library, computer lab and offices coincides with National Net Day, Saturday, Oct. 25.

A boy whose teacher taped his mouth shut because he talked too much in class may get the last laugh. The 14-year-old and his mother, Vanessa Nelson, are suing the North Boone School District and school board for more than $60,000 for inflecting “severe emotional anguish and distress” on the boy in front of his classmates.

The nation’s largest fast-food chain is planning to open in Genoa. As part of the plans in the works by the Big Mac business, a car dealership will relocate to allow the business to move into town. McDonald’s plans to open adjacent to a proposed Amoco gas station on the corner of Route 23 and 72 in Genoa. The site is now occupied by Jim Miller Chevrolet, Oldsmobile and Geo Inc.

– Compiled by Sue Breese