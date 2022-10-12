Looking Back for Oct. 12, 2022

1922 – 100 YEARS AGO

According to instructions received here by Harley Self, who is in charge of the patrol road from DeKalb to Waterman, it is possible and probable as well, that this road will be widened early in the coming spring. Mr. Self, it is said, has received orders to keep the road in as good condition as possible this fall and winter, but not to do any work that might be permanent. With a double driveway on this cement from DeKalb to Waterman, the trip will be a pleasant one. It is pleasant now, especially during the dry weather, but when soaking rain such as those of late have taken place, there is little joy in making the trip. Especially it is unpleasant when one drives a new car.

Following acceptance today by the committee ordered to purchase an ambulance for the city, the next hospital patient, or the next police call, will be given attention with Fire Chief McEvoy and the new ambulance. The wagon, a Service Motor company make, is an ideal outfit for the city of DeKalb. There are several features of the new machine that put it in a class by itself. It is larger and higher than the old public safety wagon.

Workmen have just about completed building the fence around the athletic field at the state teachers’ college preparatory to the game there Saturday afternoon. It is expected that hundreds of people will be on hand for the contest and the task of keeping that many people back of the lines would be a terrific one were it not for the American steel fence.

Judge Glidden this week received a large basket of Concord grapes from Thomas Scott, who is on location on a small farm in New York, and according to the judge’s story, the grapes were delicious.

Three Reo speed wagons built into a comfortable bus seating about 15 or 16, the Service Motor Bus company today started its schedule between DeKalb and Rochelle, and Rochelle and Dixon. The large bus, very well fitted for winter use, stood in front of the post office this morning for a few minutes and attracted considerable attention. The busses are roomy, well-constructed and after the business once become known, there is no reason why the service should not be well patronized.

1947 – 75 YEARS AGO

The “good earth” of DeKalb County must contain something besides its richness and its fine black color. Either that or the citizens of this land of milk and honey must be numbered among the “Lord’s chosen people.” How else can you account for a bountiful crop in a year that was a month late at the start and then was cut 10 days short by early killing frosts? Veteran farmers shake their heads, but the evidence is unmistakable. The corn crop was from a week to a month late at the start of the season because farmers were unable to work their fields subjected to almost daily rains.

Glidden Memorial hospital, completing 25 years of service to the DeKalb community, having opened its operating rooms on Oct. 13, 1922, will observe the event within the next month or six weeks, it was announced this morning.

St. Mary’s hospital, completing 25 years of activity in the DeKalb community, will have an open house on Sunday, Oct. 12, to properly celebrate the event. The open house will be throughout the day and the entire institution will be open for public inspection. Those who remember the opening of the hospital 25 years ago and who have not visited there in the past few years will be surprised at the many changes and improvements that have been accomplished.

Milton E. Duell, son of Mr. and Mrs. R. R. Duell of Esmond, and a freshman at Bradley University was pledged to Lambda Chi Alpha Fraternity. A graduate of the Rochelle High School, he is now pursuing a career of engineering at Bradley.

Last evening a number of residents of this community enjoyed a beautiful spectacle as the Aurora borealis was visible in all its glory. A number reported seeing the spectacle. Although the northern lights cannot be seen often, they always attract considerable interest when noted lighting up the northern skies.

The perky little squirrel with a nest somewhere near the Glidden School on South First Street is a smart one. The other day a passerby saw the squirrel trotting toward his favorite tree with an odd-shaped green something in his mouth. Curiously, he watched the squirrel trying to make out what he was carrying. The squirrel trotted down the street and when he approached the passerby, stopped, eyed him for a long minute and then proceeded calmly on his way. In his mouth, the squirrel was carrying two big green walnuts which had grown on the same stem. The squirrel had grabbed the stem in his mouth and was adding to his winter nut store two walnuts at a time.

1972 – 50 YEARS AGO

The Ed Paulson family of rural Genoa has a usual hobby, and they don’t have to go farther than their own back yard to pursue it. The Paulsons, Ed and Alice and sons Phillip, 11, and David, 14, and daughter Barb, 15, are avid collectors of Indian artifacts and the farm on which they make their home just north of Genoa has yielded a sizable collection of artifacts in the past nine years.

The hiring of two adult school crossing guards was discussed at the Oct. 9 meeting of the Cortland Town Board. It is hoped the adult crossing guards and the fifth grade crossing guards would work together, the adult crossing guards working at the heaviest traffic points, thereby increasing the number of locations where there would be a crossing guard on duty.

Snoopy thinks man is his friend. The pet raccoon in Central Elementary School has no fear of children or men, according to Mrs. Phoebe Barnes, Kindergarten teacher. He runs loose around the classroom, plays with the children and drives home every day after school with Mrs. Barnes, who lets him run free in her home at night. Snoopy came to school a week after school started this fall. One of the children’s fathers found a mother raccoon dead on the highway and Snoopy by her side.

1997 – 25 YEARS AGO

A chemical spill near the intersection of Peace Road and Pleasant Street forced an evacuation of the area and sent six people to the hospital. A small amount of ethyl mercaptan was released from a 1,000-gallon service tank at National Propane, when an employee accidentally removed a valve allowing the liquid to spray out under pressure.

Village officials in Kirkland have a contract in hand for the hazard mitigation buyout program for the trailer park destroyed in last year’s flood, but refused to sign it last night until more details are worked out with the property owner.

Lincoln Elementary School Principal Tom Burski led students as they lined up around the playground to cut a ribbon to officially open the new play area. Students whose parents volunteered time and materials, and two students chosen from each classroom got the honor of cutting the ribbon during the ceremony.

