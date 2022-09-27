Looking Back for Sept. 28, 2022

1922 – 100 YEARS AGO

While returning from Madison, Wis., Clemens Kirchner had the opportunity to investigate a swimming pool and public park such as he and several others have in mind on the property at the intersection of Seventh Street and Sycamore Road. Kirchner says he received a number of good ideas concerning the construction of such a place, and while it is now estimated the place will cost $12,000, it will be among the best in this part of the state. There is plenty of ground space even after the swimming pool is made, and this would take care of pavilions and other necessary buildings for an amusement park.

Fire station employees are beginning to wonder what is going to be done about paving the alley that leads from Locust Street to the rear of the station. The boys paved their own backyard some time ago and there is a large quantity of brick piled up in the alley, but it appears that the city does not propose to fix up the alley this year. The fire-fighting squad of Chief McEvoy might tackle the job, but some of the work would take the members too far away from the bells.

Steady progress is being made in the work of preparing to move to the new home, across from the post office by the B. P. O. Elks. There are hundreds of matters to be given attention, and the several committees are working diligently. The entertainment committee has announced a dance for next Thursday evening, the proceeds of which will go toward the furnishings. It is expecting this affair will be liberally patronized and the desired amount of $1,000 raised.

At the meeting of the board and trustees of the DeKalb Methodist church the other evening it was decided to make an addition to the church on the lot just north of the church. The new addition will comprise a large auditorium on the first floor and a gymnasium in the basement. The auditorium will be used as a meeting place for the various organizations, for Sunday school and for all other purposes which need a larger place in which to meet.

State Street in Sycamore is like a boulevard now, due to the laying of the Tarvia and crushed granite. In many places where holes were prevalent before, it is smooth and even now. It will undoubtedly take time for the Tarvia to seep through the granite, but when it does, the street will be compact.

1947 – 75 YEARS AGO

Farmers in the Malta community are busy at the present time filling their silos. Most report that the corn in this area is entirely safe from frost, however, the adverse weather conditions in the early spring have left their tell-tale mark on the crops that will be harvested.

At 2 o’clock Sunday morning, Sept. 28, clocks in this city will be moved back one hour as Central Standard Time once again becomes the official time for DeKalb. Residents of this city who lost an hour’s sleep April 27 as the city went on Daylight Savings Time will gain it back Sunday morning. There has been a controversy of long standing between farmers and urban residents concerning the adoption of daylight time. Farmers, on the whole, prefer standard time, while city residents seem to prefer the long evenings of daylight during the spring and summer.

Twelve new parking meters have been installed in Sycamore. These are what is known as the five-hour meters. Instead of the penny and nickel slots as are on the rest of the parking devices, the new ones have quarter and nickel slots. Bright orange paint on the new meters tell the motorist instantly that it is a five-hour device. The new ones operate the same as the two- hour meters. The only difference is that the slots are different. It allows a motorist to place a nickel in the machine for one hour of parking up to five hours or a quarter for the full five hours.

1972 – 50 YEARS AGO

Tonight’s meeting of the DeKalb County Historical Society will be held at the DeKalb Public Library. At the meeting, which starts at 7:30 p.m., Clark Cryor will present a film on the building of Ellwood House and a business meeting will be conducted. Also at the meeting, the members will be shown a historical plaque that will be placed at a later date on the first stage coach stop in northern DeKalb County. The plaque will note the stagecoach stop at Genoa. The stage coach stop started in 1834 and the company used the route to haul zinc from the mines from Galena to Chicago along Old Army Trail road.

Sycamore’s 13-year-old Daniel J. Binder will be featured on the Garfield Goose show on Friday, Sept. 29, at 8 a.m. on Channel 2. The eighth grade student attending Sycamore Junior High School wrote a letter to the show’s master of ceremonies Frazier Thomas eight months ago, asking to be on the morning hobby show portion of the program. Thomas personally telephoned him arranged for his appearance this Friday. The show is being taped this afternoon in Chicago.

Believed to be the first woman to serve on the Shabbona Board, Kay Oftedal was named to fill the vacancy created by the recent resignation of Norman Hurmence at the Board meeting held Monday night in the Village Council Rooms. Mrs. Oftedal, who operates Kay’s Gift Shop in Shabbona, was chosen via secret ballot from one of two applicants to complete the term of office until April.

1997 – 25 YEARS AGO

The land behind Ray Baker’s backyard was set to become the site of the new county nursing home and healthcare facility. When negotiations between the City of Sycamore and DeKalb County broke down, Baker started to wonder if the $18 million health care facility would be constructed near his home. Baker is sure to keep his fingers crossed Thursday night when the County Board decides between the Sycamore and DeKalb sites at a special meeting.

Six DeKalb elected officials got a special gift during National Payroll Week. They were told they have been accidently overpaid, and some of them owed the City of DeKalb up to $1,300. Five of the six officials are still in office and have agreed to pay the money back, but former First Ward Alderman Don Roth said he is keeping the cash.

– Compiled by Sue Breese