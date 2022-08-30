Looking Back for August 31, 2022

1922 – 100 Years Ago

Dr. J. S. Rankin, with his car parked on Lincoln Highway had the rear fender torn off, and some other damage, when a tourist from Nebraska with the big rear bumper connected with the rear of the doctor’s car. Dr. Rankin heard the crash, and hustled down to investigate, and the tourist had not left the scene. After some parleying on the matter the driver of the car with Dr. Rankin settled matters with G. H. Deane for a new fender and such other repairs as may be necessary.

The Chronicle is in receipt of a suggestion that in addition to the parking space at the new Elks club, a tract of three fourths of an acre, belonging to H A. Homan, be secured which will give an exit from the Elks parking space. The suggestion is that the rigs could come in one direction and go out another, thus avoiding any chance of possible congestion. The idea is passed along to the Elk authorities for their consideration.

Engine trouble forced down a mail plane on Walter Kingsley’s farm near McGirr several days ago. Investigation showed the pilot that a new motor was necessary and one was sent out by truck from Chicago Monday. The mechanics installed it, finished yesterday noon and the plane hopped off for its destination yesterday afternoon. No injuries were reported from the landing.

H.J. White of Somonauk, one of the better known hog breeders of the county, living at Somonauk, lost his overcoat here the fore part of the week, but again has it in his possession today. Mr. White by accident placed the coat in Charles Planthaber’s automobile in front of the Innovation instead of his own car. Planthaber, when reading last night’s issue of The Chronicle called the police station at once informing them the coat was placed in his car. The coat was returned to the station and Mr. White notified.

It is a new experience to hear of the faithfulness of a pony to a child, but such is the case of little Willis Ray Perkins, who has just come here from Kentucky. Willis was riding his pony the other day, and in some way fell to the ground breaking his arm. The pony stood guard over the little chap until he was picked up by someone, and the little master today is expressing a great deal of pride in his pony.

1947 – 75 Years Ago

Historic Sunninghill mansion, earmarked as the future home of Princess Elizabeth and Lieut. Phillip Mountbatten, was ruined by fire early today, confronting them with a personal housing shortage twelve weeks before their marriage. The scheduled occupancy of the mansion near Windsor by the future queen and her husband-to-be apparently was out of the questions.

Today was a red letter day as far as quietness in DeKalb is concerned. On checking the funeral homes it was found that no deaths had occurred last evening or during the night. The fire station reported that no calls had been received and the police department had no business of any major interest. For the first time in weeks the police blotter had no notations of vital importance, activity being confined to complaints about dogs howling, ambulance calls, and other minor businesses. It is hoped that the quietness will remain over the Labor Day weekend.

Repairs on the Third Street crossing of the Chicago & North Western railroad have been at a standstill for the past few days as the crew of workers was moved to Rochelle to help in cleaning up the debris and making necessary repairs following the wreck last Tuesday. Work was resumed on the crossing this morning. The wreck which piled up 34 freight cars and caused considerable damage to the road bed necessitated the gathering of a large crew of workers to make repairs. In the meantime the Third Street crossing remains closed and will remain so until the work crew has a chance to complete the repairs.

Mr. and Mrs. Vernon Baker and sons of Waterman and Mr. and Mrs. John Hipple and family are having a two weeks’ vacation at Tall Moon, Minn.

Mr. and Mrs. Jack Fralick of Hinckley were members of the party of 38 of theChicago Mountaineering Club who returned from Durango, Calif., where they went to enjoy their favorite sport. Mr. Fralick with Joseph Stettner and John Speck, were forced to spend a stormy night tied to a narrow ledge on the sheet 1,200 foot east face of Mt. Monitor, near Durango, when the storm caught them on the heights. Thinly clad and hungry the three then went onto scale the 13,700 foot peak, regarded as one of the most dangerous in the country. The men were without water and Mr. Fralick’s body was raw from the fierceness of the storm and contact with the rough surface, although he suffered no serious effects from his harrowing experience.

1972 – 50 Years Ago

Friday DeKalb firemen will step into the city’s new fire station and abandon the structure which housed the department for 69 years. Between 1:30 and 2 p.m. the firemen will enter a long procession of fire trucks moving from the building that was constructed in 1903 for a 50-gallon horse-drawn fire engine. The new station will be located at Seventh and Pine streets. Construction on the new station started in September of 1971 when the DeKalb City Council approved the low bid of $286,842 to build the new station.

The DeKalb Park District will observe its seasonal pool closing at Hopkins Park tonight by releasing 3,000 live goldfish into the pool and letting kids catch them to take home at 7 p.m.

Two Hinckley-Big Rock High School students, Greg Klotz and Gerry Bark, had the experience of on-the-job training in state government earlier this summer while serving as pages in the state senate.

Catowners won’t know for at least another two weeks if DeKalb will have anordinance that requires cats to be licenses and inoculated. Most of the ownerssaid they were not objecting to the inoculation of the cats, but they said theordinance would force yearly shots which could kill the pets.

1997 - 25 Years Ago

Britain’s Princess Diana, who had been struggling to build a new public and private life after her turbulent divorce, was killed Sunday along with her companion, Dodi Fayed, in a car crash as their Mercedes was being pursued by photographers.

If you walk into the new body piercing shop in downtown DeKalb, you might be surprised. As you enter Appearances BodyPiercing, on South First Street across from Walgreens, you see a small waiting room with a couch and magazine rack. The only other room looks virtually empty, furnished sparsely with a long cushioned table, nightstand and two stools.

He is the biggest act to appear at the Sandwich Fair since Kenny Rogers. However, fair organizers are surprised thatNeal McCoy is causing such a shake. When they booked the country music singer in November, fair officials had no idea that he would be such a huge attraction.

It was expected to be a meeting with a lot of “horse trading.” But, in fact, only one horse was involved. The Sycamore City Council and representatives from the DeKalb County Board gathered around an oblong table last night to discuss the proposed county nursing home on the corner of Peace and Bethany roads. Members of the city council said they want something in return forgiving one of their best corners for the proposed nursing home.

